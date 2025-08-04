X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Veggie-Packed Lentil Quinoa Stew

This lentil quinoa stew is full of veggies and plenty of protein

veggie-packed lentil quinoa stew with mushrooms, beets, and carrots Romanesco adds a fun seasonal appeal to this dish - Media Credit: Kathy Hester
This veggie-packed lentil quinoa stew is hearty, high-protein, and made with wholesome plant-based ingredients. It’s naturally gluten-free and oil-free optional, perfect for anyone looking to eat nutritious food and stay full for hours. You cook everything in one pot, making it great for busy nights or weekly meal prep.

Quinoa and black lentils form the base, creating a rich texture and a solid source of protein. Mushrooms bring umami depth, while golden beets, carrots, and herbs add earthy flavor and color. The recipe finishes with a handful of seasonal romanesco or cauliflower, steamed right on top for a tender bite.

This recipe is from Kathy Hester’s cookbook Gluten-Free, Vegan Cooking in Your Instant Pot. Make a double batch and freeze the rest – this stew is a comfort food classic that’s easy to keep on hand.

A warming and wholesome dish

This hearty stew combines lentils and quinoa for a filling, high-protein meal. It’s packed with colorful vegetables and rich, earthy flavor. Everything cooks in one pot, making it easy to prep and clean up. Great for batch cooking or cozy nights in.
veggie-packed lentil quinoa stew with mushrooms, beets, and carrots
Servings4

Ingredients

Sauté Ingredients
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil (or water sauté to make oil-free)
  • 1 medium (150 g) onion minced
  • ½ tsp minced garlic
  • 2 cups (150 g) minced mushrooms
  • 2 tbsp (15 g) minced celery or
  • 1 tsp celery seeds
  • 1 cup (180 g) tri-color quinoa, or any color
Pressure Cooker Ingredients
  • cups (590 ml) water
  • 1 cup (140 g) chopped golden beets
  • ¾ cup (150 g) black beluga lentils (can substitute French lentils)
  • ½ cup (65 g) chopped carrot
  • 2 small bay leaves
  • tsp (3 g) dried marjoram
  • 1 tsp dried thyme
  • ½ tsp dried basil
  • 2 cups (680 g) Romanesco or cauliflower florets

Instructions

  • Turn your Instant Pot to sauté. Add the oil and cook the onion until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and mushrooms. Sauté until the mushrooms are soft, about 5 minutes. Add the celery and quinoa, and sauté for 1 minute to lightly toast.
  • Turn the sauté off, then add the water, beets, lentils, carrot, bay leaves, marjoram, thyme and basil to your Instant Pot.
  • Wrap the Romanesco florets in foil and place on top of the stew. This will slow the cooking so they don’t get mushy.
  • Cook on high pressure for 10 minutes and manually release the pressure. Carefully remove and open the foil packet.
  • Remove the bay leaves. Dish up the stew into four bowls and divide the Romanesco florets between the 4 servings.
What is Romanesco?
It’s also known as Roman cauliflower, broccolo Romanesco or romanesque cauliflower. It’s a stunning chartreuse color and it looks like a fractal come to life. It has a more delicate and nutty flavor than regular cauliflower.

Reprinted with permission from Gluten-Free, Vegan Cooking in Your Instant Pot by Kathy Hester. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Kathy Hester.

