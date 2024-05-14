Breakfast might be the most important meal of the day, but dessert has to be a close second. Whether your favorites are cakes, pastries, pies, or biscuits, these 15 decadent vegan dessert ideas are sure to satisfy your taste buds and impress your guests.

Read more: Daiya Launches Dry Powdered Mac And Cheese

15 vegan dessert ideas

If you have a sweet tooth already, you likely don’t need much persuading to opt for a dessert after your main meal of the day. But comfort foods, and particularly those high in carbohydrates – like desserts – may actually have a positive impact on our mood and wellbeing, if consumed in moderation and as part of an overall well-balanced diet.

The recipes below run the gamut of vegan desserts, including everything from crisp shortbread to a rich chocolate pie, so don’t forget, dessert stomach is backed by science.

Read more: Eat At Least 75% Plant-Based Foods, Say Germany’s New Dietary Guidelines

Shortbread biscuits with flowers

The Garden Party Like all of these vegan dessert ideas, these shortbread biscuits look as good as they taste

This recipe from Rachel Steenland of The Garden Party swaps in a dairy-free stick of butter to veganize traditional shortbread and give these biscuits the right snap. They’re also decorated with edible flowers, making them a perfect gift or special occasion treat.

Find the recipe here.

Pancake cereal

Romy London This pancake recipe is more of a dessert than a breakfast, but don’t let that stop you

Romy London created this recipe for pancake cereal. It includes “silver dollar pancakes,” which are miniature versions of fluffy American-style flapjacks. Their small size makes them an ideal party food, and they really can be eaten with plant milk like cereal.

Find the recipe here.

Gooey peanut butter and jelly brownies

BOSH! These brownies combine chocolate with peanut butter, jam, and fresh berries

Coming from the folks at BOSH!, this recipe for gooey brownies includes dark chocolate, peanut butter, jam, and fresh raspberries. It takes under an hour to prepare and cook and serves up to four people.

Find the recipe here.

Hot cross bun bread-and-butter pudding

Olive Wood Vegan Combine bread-and-butter pudding with hot cross buns in this BOSH! recipe

Calling all bread-and-butter pudding fans: this recipe (which is also from BOSH!) puts a fun, hot cross bun twist on the classic UK dessert. It highlights seasonal ingredients in the form of fresh rhubarb and features a blend of sweet, tart, and aromatic flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Homemade Bounty-style bars

ElaVegan Miss Bounty bars? ElaVegan has got you covered

Shop-bought Bounty bars (sweetened coconut inside a chocolate coating) are not suitable for vegans, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make your own at home. This recipe from ElaVegan requires just 15 minutes to prep and an hour to rest.

Find the recipe here.

Red velvet cake

Lizzie Mayson Thought vegans had to miss out on red velvet cake? Think again…

Many desserts with a long culinary heritage like the red velvet cake are traditionally rich in animal-derived ingredients such as eggs and dairy. This veganized version from BOSH! substitutes plant-based cream cheese, butter, and milk. (To create a Bake Off-worthy showstopper, simply divide the batter between three smaller tins and then stack them.)

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate croissant tearer sharer

BOSH! This croissant-style “tearer sharer” features fresh berries and chocolate

Another one from BOSH!, this croissant tearer sharer is super simple to make and incorporates pre-rolled pastry, chocolate, berries, and vegan cream. Despite the easy prep, the final product looks impressive, making it a great centerpiece for group dinners.

Find the recipe here.

Millionaire shortbread

Romy London This millionaire shortbread swaps dairy for vegan alternatives

Millionaire shortbread is another baked sweet treat that traditionally contains a whole lot of dairy. However, this recipe from Romy London uses plant-based butter, cream, condensed milk, and chocolate. It’s rich, decadent, and deliciously moreish.

Find the recipe here.

The best maple and pecan pie

Janis Nicolay This pecan pie recipe combines North American and British flavors

Created by a vegan baker, this maple-pecan pie recipe takes inspiration from both North American and British flavors. Taken from the plant-based baking book BReD by Edward and Natasha Tatton, this pie is best served with vegan whipped cream, ice cream, or a drizzle of caramel sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Peanut butter blondies

Janis Nicolay If you’re in need of vegan dessert ideas, blondies are a classic

This recipe for peanut butter blondies is also by the Tattons and includes plenty of peanut butter, which gives the bars protein, healthy fats, and fiber, along with moisture and richness. It also includes a troubleshooting section so you can get your blondies just right.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan beet brownies

Ashley Madden These brownies include chickpea flour for a moist texture and some added nutrition

Brownies incorporate chocolate and cocoa in place of the vanilla and caramel-like flavors of blondies. This recipe from Ashley Madden of Rise Shine Cook also includes chickpea flour and beets for a dense, moist, and surprisingly nutrient-dense final product.

Find the recipe here.

Bakewell cake

Rebel Recipes This vegan cake tastes just like a Bakewell tart

Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club created this Bakewell cake as a combination of two different popular desserts: the cherry Bakewell tart and a soft, fluffy sponge cake. While this version swaps glacé cherries for raspberries, it also offers advice on using fresh or dried cherries.



Find the recipe here.

Fluffy apple pie pancakes

For the Utter Love of Food Breakfast and dessert, together at last

Another spin on pancakes, this recipe from For The Utter Love Of Food unites breakfast and dessert with apple flapjacks topped with Biscoff biscuits and dairy-free ice cream. The recipe also offers pointers on substituting different oils, flours, and sweeteners, as well as a mini-instructional on how to make your own apple puree.

Find the recipe here.

Biscoff donuts

Crow Moon Kitchen Silken tofu is the secret ingredient in these Biscoff donuts

This vegan donuts recipe from Crown Moon Kitchen also incorporates Biscoff, as well as silken tofu within the dough to give it the desired consistency. While donuts are surprisingly simple to make, they do require a bit of prep time to allow the dough to rise.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate pie

Give Me Plant Food Still need more vegan dessert ideas? This chocolate pie is a plant-based spin on a classic recipe

This vegan chocolate pie is the pièce de résistance. Give Me Plant Food’s recipe is simple to make and delicious to eat, plus it stores well in the fridge for up to five days after baking. Serve with a healthy scoop of vegan whipped cream on each slice to elevate the dish.



Find the recipe here.

Read more: 15 High Protein Vegan Lunch Ideas