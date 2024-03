If you love eating desserts but find baking a chore, this chocolate pie recipe is just what you need. It’s simple and straightforward to put together, and can be stored in the fridge for up to five days.

All you need for this pie is some pre-made plant-based puff pastry (many brands you find at the supermarket are accidentally vegan), alongside ingredients like cocoa powder, sugar, vegan chocolate, plain flour, oil, salt, and baking powder. The recipe, which comes from Give Me Plant Food’s Stine Andersen, recommends using vegan whipped cream to really elevate the dish.

To keep your chocolate pie fresh, you should allow it to cool completely before putting it in an airtight container. Either store it in the fridge, or keep it fresh for up to three months by freezing it.

Vegan chocolate pie recipe

Picture a rich and gooey brownie, dense with chocolatey goodness, nestled inside a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth crust. With its perfect balance of fudgy and flaky textures, every bite is a heavenly treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you craving more. No ratings yet Duration 30 mins Cook Time 20 mins Prep Time 10 mins Servings 1 chocolate pie Ingredients 120 g dark vegan chocolate

50 ml neutral oil

150 g white sugar

80 ml water

130 g plain flour

1/2 tsp salt

20 g unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp baking powder

300 g store bought vegan puff pastry (you might need more if you use a bit pie tin)

vegan whipped cream (I used Oatly Instructions Preheat the oven to 180° degrees (356 F).

Prepare a water bath (bain marie) by placing a heatproof bowl over simmering water. Combine oil, water, sugar, and chocolate in the bowl. Heat the mixture gently, stirring continuously until the chocolate is completely melted and the mixture turns smooth and glossy. Set it aside for now.

Take a pie tin and carefully line it with the puff pastry, ensuring a snug fit. Set the pie tin aside, and let's move on to the next step.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the remaining ingredients with the prepared chocolate syrup. Mix everything together until all the ingredients are thoroughly incorporated. Pour it into the prepared pie tin, spreading it evenly.

Place the pie tin in the preheated oven and bake for approximately 20 minutes, or until the pastry turns golden brown. After baking, resist the temptation to dig in immediately! Allow the dessert to rest for a few hours.

Once the brownie pie has fully set, add whipped cream on top, followed by some grated chocolate, carefully slice into it and indulge in the rich, chocolatey goodness.

This recipe was republished with permission from Give Me Plant Food. You can view the original recipe here.

