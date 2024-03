No two words in the English language go together quite like “Biscoff donuts” – and this vegan recipe is about to change your life.

If you’ve never made donuts at home from scratch before, it’s actually pretty easy. And there’s never any need to use animal products. The below recipe, which comes from Crow Moon Kitchen, features dairy-free butter and milk alongside silken tofu to achieve its taste and consistency.

Wait, tofu in a donut?

Tofu is most famous for being in savory recipes, so using it in a donut may at first seem surprising. Silken tofu, however, can be used in a wide variety of desserts.

Silken tofu is a soft, creamy variety of tofu that has a high water content and a smooth texture, distinguishing it from its firmer counterparts. Its subtle flavor and custard-like consistency make it an excellent ingredient in desserts. It’s often used as a base for vegan and dairy-free desserts because it can seamlessly blend with other ingredients, adding creaminess and volume without overpowering the flavors.

Vegan Biscoff donut recipe

This vegan donut recipe is sure to impress your friends and family. The donuts are fried, rather than baked, and you’ll need to set aside up to three hours to make them.

Sugary, butter, deep fried, delicious, and vegan! This recipe is quite simple and the end results are a donut that feels like a donut and can be customized with toppings or even different flavors in the dough. I topped mine with a Biscoff cookie butter glaze and chocolate glaze and even a Biscoff cookie! No ratings yet Duration 2 hrs 50 mins Cook Time 20 mins Prep Time 2 hrs 30 mins Servings 16 donuts Ingredients 2 & 1/4 tsp instant yeast (Not dry active yeast)

1/2 cup warm water (90-100°F (baby bath temp))

4 &1/2 cups all purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup soft silken tofu (Must be silken style)

3/4 cup oat milk (or other non-dairy milk)

1/2 cup melted vegan butter (Earth Balance is my go-to)

1 tsp vanilla Biscoff glaze 1/4 cup Biscoff cookie butter

1/2 cup powdered sugar

3-4 tbsp hot water Chocolate glaze 1 & 1/2 cups powdered sugar

4 tbsp cocoa powder

2-3 tbsp non-dairy milk

2 tsp vanilla Instructions In a measuring cup mix together the warm water and yeast. Let sit while you prepare the other ingredients. Instant yeast doesn't need to soak in warm water prior to using, but it does help to dissolve it.

In a mixing bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, salt, and baking powder. Set aside.

Melt the butter in a bowl in the microwave or on the stove top. Blend with the silken tofu, milk, and vanilla. You can whisk it but blending it is best for creating a homogenous mixture.

Pour the liquid mix and the yeast water into the dry mix and fold using a heavy spoon until combined. Turn bowl onto a non-floured work surface and knead the dough until smooth. About 5-10 minutes. It will get a little tough but the dough will slacken as it rests.

Place dough into an oiled plastic, glass, or ceramic bowl. Cover. Let rise for 1-2 hours or until the dough has doubled in size.

When your dough is ready to be used, get ready for cooking and decorating. Heat your cooking oil to 375°F. Any deep frying oil is good for this recipe. You will need at least 2" of oil to cook in. Prepare glaze or ganache. See notes for a chocolate glaze. Place a cooling rack on a baking sheet to put your cooked donuts on.

Divide dough in half. Place half the dough back into the covered bowl. Each half makes roughly 8 large donuts, 16 total, but you can make them smaller if preferred.

Roll out to roughly 1/4" thick. Cut into donut shapes. I prefer a square donut, like seen in my blog post, because you don't have scrap dough that needs to be rerolled. See blog for reason why. Make sure to punch or cut a hole in the center of your donut. This hole helps the donut to cook evenly and quickly.

Place the cut and shaped donuts onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Cover with plastic wrap. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Cook 3-4 donuts at a time, depending on how much space you have in your oil. 3-4 minutes on the first side, flip, cook 1-2 minutes on the other side. Place cooked donut on the cooling rack and repeat until all donuts are cooked.

The glaze works best if the donuts have cooled for a few minutes rather than right out of the oil or completely cooled. If they are slightly warm they will connect to the glaze better and cool to room temp together. Biscoff glaze Whisk together until smooth. Hot water helps to melt the Biscoff cookie butter which makes whisking easier. You can make it thicker or thinner with either more powdered sugar or more hot water. Chocolate glaze Whisk together in a shallow bowl with enough space to dunk a donut.

This recipe was republished with permission from Crow Moon Kitchen. View the original recipe here.

More like this: