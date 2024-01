This vegan bakewell cake is a delightful combination of two delicious desserts – the cherry bakewell tart and soft, fluffy sponge cake. It is made using 100 percent plant-based ingredients and is wonderfully light and moist.

Instead of the traditional cherries, this cake uses the winning combination of almonds and raspberries. The result is a cake that is bursting with tangy and sweet flavors.

You will be amazed at just how easy it is to bake this cake. We will also be sharing some delicious recipe variations with you so you can adapt it to suit your tastes.

What is a bakewell cake?

A bakewell cake is a take on the classic bakewell tart which is comprised of a pastry base filled with frangipane and cherries. The cake takes all of the flavors of a bakewell tart and puts them into a sponge. Therefore, you can expect a fluffy light sponge cake that tastes like almonds.

Vegan Bakewell cake variations

The great thing about this vegan bakewell cake recipe is that you can tweak the ingredients to suit your taste and requirements. Here are our favorite variations:

Make it gluten-free: Substitute the flour like-for-like with a gluten-free self-raising flour blend to make this cake free from gluten

Go classic: For more classic flavors, replace the raspberries with fresh or dried cherries

Decorate it: If you want your cake to stand out, you can ice it using a simple mixture of icing sugar and water. Make sure to drizzle

How do you make a cake without eggs?

There are many different ways in which you can make a light fluffy sponge cake without using eggs. For this vegan bakewell cake recipe, you will be using a mixture of soya milk and vinegar instead of eggs, which work perfectly for binding fluffy sponges.

You can also use flaxseed egg, chia egg, or even aquafaba (the liquid from a tin of chickpeas). Alternatively, there are many premade egg replacers that you can buy from the store.

Other vegan cake recipes

You can have your vegan cake and eat it with all these other amazing cake recipes, made using plant-based ingredients:

Vegan bakewell cake recipe

You’ll be surprised by how easy it is to make and yet it’s full of flavor, moist, and bursting with almondy yumminess! No ratings yet Duration 50 mins Cook Time 30 mins Prep Time 20 mins Servings 1 cake Ingredients Wet ingredients 300 ml (1¼ cups) soya milk

115 ml (½ scant cup) neutral oil

¾ tbsp cider vinegar

2 tsp almond extract

1 tsp vanilla extract Dry ingredients 100 g (1 cup) ground almonds

200 g (1¼ cups) self-raising flour

210 g (1 cup) golden caster sugar

1½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt Other ingredients 225 g (approx./8 oz) raspberries

Blobs of raspberry or cherry jam optional

2 handfuls vegan white chocolate chips or broken white chocolate chunks optional

5 tbsp flaked almonds

Icing sugar for dusting Instructions In a large jug, whisk all of the wet ingredients really well and set aside for 10 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Line a 23cm (approx.) springform cake tin.

In a large mixing bowl, thoroughly combine all of the dry ingredients and set aside.

Just before you’re ready to put the cake into the oven, pour the wet ingredients into the bowl of dry ingredients and thoroughly combine without over-stirring. This is your cake mixture.

Pour half of the cake mixture into the bottom of the lined cake tin and make sure that it’s evenly spread.

Place the raspberries over the mixture, making sure they’re evenly spaced but don’t push them down.

Add some blobs of jam over the raspberries. Also evenly add the vegan white chocolate at this stage, if using.

Pour over the other half of the cake mixture, covering the layer of raspberries.

Evenly sprinkle the flaked almonds over the top of the mixture.

Place in the oven and bake for 30-40 minutes depending on your oven. Check after 30 minutes and see if a knife/skewer comes out clean. If not, pop in for another 5-10 minutes until properly cooked.

Leave to cool before serving.

Dust with icing sugar and serve. Serving suggestions: coconut yoghurt, fresh mint, fresh raspberries, vegan crème fraîche

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s new cookbook, Everyone Can Cook Vegan. You can buy the book here.

More like this: