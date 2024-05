Are you looking for an incredibly decadent brownie recipe with classic all-American flavors? Then these gooey PBJ brownies by BOSH! are just what you need. This ultra-gooey dessert is dairy-free and completely vegan. This super chocolatey recipe is simple to make but very indulgent, made with loads of peanut butter and jam (or jelly).

Whether you’re a baker or not, this vegan brownie recipe is straightforward and without frills. You can find everything you need for this recipe in your cupboard or at the grocery store, such as raspberry jam, smooth peanut butter, vegan dark chocolate, and light Muscovado sugar.

If you can’t find Muscovado sugar, brown sugar works, too. If you’re wondering what the difference is, Muscovado sugar is simply unrefined cane sugar that contains natural molasses. It’s a moister sugar with a toffee-like taste that adds depth and richness to this dessert. This type of sugar is also commonly used in baking.

Gooey PBJ brownies

No ratings yet Duration 51 mins Servings 4 people Ingredients 1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

2½ tbsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp broken peanuts

460 grams light Muscovado sugar

300 grams plain flour

160 grams cocoa powder

220 ml water

220 ml vegetable oil

50 grams vegan dark chocolate

120 grams raspberry jam

80 grams raspberries

120 grams smooth peanut butter Instructions Preheat your oven to 160°C Line the cake tin Line the cake tin with the parchment paper, making sure there’s a good overhang (this excess will act as handles to remove the brownie from the tin when it comes out of the oven). Make the brownie mix Add the flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder and salt to the food processor and whizz to combine.

Add 30g of the peanut butter, the water, oil and vanilla.

Blend until everything is well mixed (or put everything in a large mixing bowl and use an electric beater).

Break the dark chocolate into squares and add it to the mixture.

Blend for another few seconds to mix in the chocolate. Pour the mix into the cake tin Use a spatula or metal spoon to empty the brownie mix into the cake tin and smooth it out so it goes all the way to the edges of the tin.

Use a spoon to pour and drag swirls of the remaining peanut butter and the jam randomly over the top of the brownie, decorating the whole top with long swirls of jam.

Push the raspberries and peanuts randomly into the mix. Bake the brownies Put the tin in the hot oven and bake for 45 minutes, until cooked but still squidgy in the middle (try to avoid the outsides drying out and getting too brown, you want to take it out sooner than you think – the middle will still be soft and maybe even wobbly, but it will cool down to the right gooey consistency). Serve and enjoy Take the tin out of the oven and let it cool down almost to room temperature.

Use the parchment paper to lift the brownie out of the tin and put it on a chopping board (you may need a friend to help with this to ensure it doesn’t break in the middle).

Cut into brownie portions and serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

