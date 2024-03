This recipe is for a vegan hot cross bun bread & butter pudding that makes for a perfect Easter dessert or cozy treat any time of year. BOSH! has taken the traditional British dessert and made it dairy-free and plant-based by using vegan butter, plant-based milk and cream, and a combination of orange and cardamom for added flavor.

This dessert is a great way to celebrate Easter with a unique twist, or simply indulge in a delicious and comforting treat. The recipe is not only delicious but also highlights seasonal ingredients, offering a delightful balance of sweet, tart, and aromatic flavors. It’s a creative and satisfying way to impress guests or treat yourself.

Hot cross bun bread & butter pudding recipe

This dessert takes the classic bread & butter pudding and adds a special twist by making it entirely plant-based. And by adding hot cross buns and rhubarb it makes this recipe all the more festive, perfect for Easter. No ratings yet Duration 50 mins Servings 4 People Ingredients For the rhubarb 100 grams castor sugar

75 ml water

1 orange zest and juice

300 grams rhubarb For the custard 200 ml plant based milk

100 ml vegan double cream

1 ½ tbsp corn flour

50 grams castor sugar

1 vanilla pod

4 cardamom pods For the "bread" 50 grams vegan butter

6 vegan hot cross buns

1 tbsp demerara sugar Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C Prepare the ingredients Trim the rhubarb and slice into 4cm pieces.

Zest the orange. Make the custard Add the plant-based milk, vegan cream, corn flour and sugar into the saucepan and whisk to combine.

Split the vanilla pod and scrape the seeds into the pan along with the husks. Place into the custard mixture.

Crush the cardamom pods and add to the saucepan.

Place the saucepan over a medium heat and whisk for about 5 minutes until it thickens.

Take the custard off the heat and set aside for now. Assemble the pudding Melt your butter.

Cut the hot cross buns in half and brush the cut side with the butter.

Butter the baking dish and arrange the bottom buns on the base of the baking dish with half the rhubarb pieces.

Then, place the top buns over that as well as the remaining rhubarb pieces.

Strain the custard through a sieve over the buns and leave to soak for 10 minutes.

Sprinkle over the demerara sugar and place in the oven to bake for 25 minutes. Serve Leave the hot pudding to stand for 5 minutes.

Drizzle over extra cream to serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!.

