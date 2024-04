Winter is over, the sun is coming out, and we’re officially in full spring mode. If you’re looking for some spring activities to do with the family, baking is a great one to try – and this vegan shortbread with edible flowers is sure to be a crowdpleaser.

Shortbread, a traditional Scottish biscuit, dates back to the medieval era when it began as “biscuit bread.” These leftovers from bread-making were dried out in a low oven until they hardened into a type of rusk, and eventually, butter was added to create a new treat. The refinement of shortbread reached its pinnacle in the 16th century under the reign of Mary, Queen of Scots, who was particularly fond of a version featuring caraway seeds. Originally an expensive luxury for special occasions such as weddings, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay), shortbread is now enjoyed worldwide, often following its classic recipe of one part sugar, two parts butter, and three parts flour.

Traditional shortbread recipes are not vegan, as they require a significant amount of butter for their unique texture and rich flavor. To make vegan shortbread, the butter can be substituted with plant-based alternatives such as vegan butter or coconut oil, which provide the fat necessary to achieve a similar texture. The below recipe, which comes from The Garden Party, uses one stick of dairy-free butter to give the shortbread its taste and consistency.

Vegan shortbread with edible flowers

Looking for a beautiful, sweet treat for Easter, Mother's Day, a Baby Shower or "just because"? This recipe makes delicate, melt-in-your mouth shortbread cookies, with the added “wow” factor of edible flowers! Sure to impress at special occasions! No ratings yet Ingredients 1 cup all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting

1 stick (1/2 cup, 4 oz or 113 grams) vegan butter, cut into small cubes

1/4 cup organic caster sugar

1 tbsp plant milk of choice (I used almond milk)

Pinch of salt

Handful of edible flowers (always do your research on what flowers are safe to eat – see recipe notes for more information)

Icing sugar for dusting (optional) Instructions Preheat the oven to 300F / 149C, and line a cookie sheet with baking paper.

Put vegan butter and sugar into a medium size bowl, and cream together, using electric beaters or whisk, until well combined and fluffy.

Add flour and salt to the bowl, and mix until combined. Form into a ball.

Lightly dust a clean surface and rolling pin with flour. Place shortbread dough onto the surface and roll out until about 1/3 inch (nearly 1 centimeter) thick.

Using cookie cutter/s, cut shortbread dough into desired shapes and transfer to prepared cookie sheet.

Collect shortbread off cuts, and then repeat Steps 4-5 until all shortbread dough has been used.

Add plant milk to a small glass. Lightly wet a pastry brush with plant milk and wipe over the top of the shortbread cookies. Top cookies with edible flowers. Lightly pressing down so the flowers adhere to the surface of the dough (If desired, press edible flowers into 3/4 of the cookies and leave 1/4 of the cookies plain to be dusted with icing sugar after baking).

Bake for 45 minutes or until the cookies turn a light golden brown. Allow to sit for a few minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

Lightly dust plain shortbread cookies with a little icing sugar.

Store shortbread cookies in an airtight container for 3-4 days. Edible flowers: We used pansies (orange, yellow and blue) and cornflowers. You can use any edible flowers available for this recipe. However, please be careful! Do your recipe homework and make sure your flowers are safe for shortbread cookies. You should also avoid flowers that were grown with pesticides – in fact, it’s easy (and a great idea) to grow your own!

This recipe was republished with permission from Rachel Steenland (owner of The Garden Party).

