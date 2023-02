Place all of the dry ingredients in a bowl and combine together

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir lightly to create a pancake batter (you are aiming for a thick yet spoonable batter than you can pour)

Heat a non-stick pan over a medium heat with a little olive oil

Using an ice cream scoop (or similar), add a spoonful of batter to the centre of the pan, cooking one pancake at a time (use the back of the scoop to spread out the batter and shape into a disc). You are aiming to get 8 pancakes out of the batter

Cook for 1 – 2 minutes on each side until golden (you will know when they are cooked as you’ll start to see bubbles forming on the top of the batter)

Stack the pancakes onto a plate as you cook them and cover to keep warm