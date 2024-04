Cereal made with lots of tiny pancakes isn’t the most traditional of breakfasts, but this recipe is perfect for the sweet tooths among you.

While it’s probably not an every day breakfast, it’s a great recipe for birthdays, special occasions, or just when you fancy a little treat. The recipe comes from Romy London, and it’s easier to make than you think.

Silver dollar pancakes

The recipe teaches you how to make silver dollar pancakes. Silver dollar pancakes are a miniature version of traditional pancakes, named for their size, which is roughly the same as a silver dollar coin—about two to three inches in diameter. These small pancakes are made using the same basic ingredients as regular pancakes: flour, eggs, milk, and a leavening agent, resulting in a light and fluffy texture. Just like regular sized pancakes, they can easily be made vegan, as the below recipe shows.

The charm of silver dollar pancakes lies in their dainty size, making them particularly appealing for breakfasts, brunches, or as part of a buffet spread. Their small size allows them to be easily eaten as finger food, and they are often a favorite among children for their cute, manageable proportions. Silver dollar pancakes are also versatile, serving as a delightful base for a variety of toppings such as butter, maple syrup, fresh fruits, or even savory options like bacon and eggs.

Pancake cereal recipe

Inspired by the TikTok pancake cereal, these mini pancakes are super fun to make and can be served on their own or alongside fresh fruit, maple syrup, nut butter or as a cereal with milk. They're ready in just a few minutes and can be stored in the fridge or freezer. No ratings yet Duration 25 mins Cook Time 10 mins Prep Time 15 mins Ingredients 3/4 cup plant milk (180 ml)

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar (15 ml)

2 tbsp maple syrup (30 ml)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour (120 g)

1 tsp baking powder

1 pinch salt

A little coconut oil Instructions Whisk together the milk and apple cider vinegar. Set aside to curdle for 10 minutes.

Sift the flour and baking powder into a mixing bowl and stir through the salt.

Stir the maple syrup and vanilla extract into the curdled milk and whisk the wet ingredients into the flour mix.

Transfer the mix into a squeezy bottle.

Lightly grease a non-stick pan over medium heat with a little coconut oil and allow for the pan to preheat.

Shape your mini pancakes into the pan with the squeezy bottle, then flip the pancakes after 1 minute or when the edges begin to firm up.

You can serve these mini pancakes on their own, drizzled with maple syrup or nut butter, or as a pancake cereal in a bowl, topped with fresh berries and milk. Best enjoy these Silver Dollar Pancakes right away. You can also store them in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

You can also make full-size pancakes with this pancake mix!

Gluten-free – you can make these pancakes gluten-free by swapping out the all-purpose flour with a gluten-free flour blend intended for baking. I love using the gluten-free flour from Freee (Doves Farm).

– you can make these pancakes gluten-free by swapping out the all-purpose flour with a gluten-free flour blend intended for baking. I love using the gluten-free flour from Freee (Doves Farm). Vanilla – instead of vanilla extract, you can also use vanilla powder (use ¼ teaspoon) or vanilla paste (use ¼ teaspoon). You can also leave it out completely if you don’t have any vanilla to hand but I recommend adding it for flavor.

– instead of vanilla extract, you can also use vanilla powder (use ¼ teaspoon) or vanilla paste (use ¼ teaspoon). You can also leave it out completely if you don’t have any vanilla to hand but I recommend adding it for flavor. Vinegar: Instead of vinegar, you can also add lemon juice as an acidic ingredient!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. You can view the original recipe here.