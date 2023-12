Are you craving something sweet and indulgent? Then look no further than these peanut butter blondies. They are completely vegan and gluten-free. And who better to teach you how to make blondies than vegan baker and co-owner of BReD, Ed Tatton?

These blondies are the perfect combination of chewy, nutty, and caramel flavors. They are like the cake version of a Snickers bar. But much healthier, and cruelty-free of course.

What is a blondie vs a brownie?

The main difference between a blondie and a brownie is in the color of the cake. Blondies are a light yellow color whilst brownies are a much darker brown. This is because brownies use cocoa powder, whilst blondies don’t. Instead, they are flavored with vanilla and may taste almost caramel-like.

Otherwise, they are pretty similar bakes. They both have a chewy texture and may contain a mixture of nuts, chocolate chips, and other mix-ins. Although, blondies are much better suited to peanut butter, a key ingredient in Ed Tatton’s vegan peanut butter blondies. Check out the recipe below.

Baking with peanut butter

Peanut butter is a versatile ingredient that can add flavor, texture, and nutrients to your baking. It is a great source of protein, healthy fats, and fiber, making it a healthy addition to your recipes. Not to mention, it also tastes great.

Interestingly, it can be used as an egg replacer as it is effective at binding together ingredients. Peanut butter also adds moisture and richness to your baked goods, making them more flavorful and satisfying.

How can I modify the recipe to make it nut-free?

We may have just been singing the praises of peanut butter, but if you are allergic to this key ingredient, then you will be happy to know you can replace it with something else.

By using seed butter, like sunflower seed butter, in place of peanut butter, you will still be able to make these really tasty vegan blondies. And instead of using peanuts to top the blondies, you can use another type of nut or seed. The end result is a delicious peanut-free vegan blondie!

Are blondies suitable for a gluten-free diet?

Typically, most blondies are made using plain white flour which makes them unsuitable for a gluten-free diet. However, this vegan peanut butter blondie recipe uses millet flour, a gluten-free grain.

Using millet flour in these blondies not only makes them gluten-free but also adds a nutty flavor and a slightly crumbly texture to the bake. When baked, the flour also turns a lovely golden color which suits blondies well.

How do you make blondies vegan?

A common ingredient in most blondie recipes is egg. It is what binds everything together and is used to create a fluffy interior. There are now however many egg alternatives that can be used to bake delicious vegan cakes.

In this particular vegan blondie recipe, a flaxseed egg is used. It is made using ground flaxseeds, which are a great source of plant-based omega-3s, and unsweetened oat milk. The two are mixed to create a gloopy substance that binds the rest of the ingredients together.

Vegan blondies troubleshooting

Find out how to bake the most delicious vegan peanut butter blondies by following our tips and tricks.

Why are my blondies falling apart?

If your blondies are falling apart, it suggests that they were not baked for long enough or were not cooled sufficiently before cutting. You may also want to double-check the ingredients list to ensure that you included the right quantity of everything in the mix.

Why won’t my blondies cook?

It’s important to check that your oven is at the correct temperature and that you have preheated it accordingly. If your oven is too hot it will cook the outside too quickly whilst the inside will remain wet. If your oven is too low then it won’t get the heat it needs to cook through. You also need to make sure that you are using the right type of baking dish, as using a dish that is too deep or too shallow can cause uneven cooking.

Why is my blondie like a cake?

One possibility is that you over-mixed the batter, which can cause the blondie to rise too much and become more cake-like in texture. Another possibility is that you have overcooked the blondies or had them in the oven at too high a temperature. If your oven is prone to overheating, then you may want to turn it down a few degrees.

Why are my blondies so greasy?

If the butter and sugar are not mixed well enough in your blondie recipe, this can cause them to go greasy. The butter and sugar mixture should be beaten for a few minutes until it is creamy and pale in color. To ensure it is well mixed, you can use an electric mixer.

Vegan peanut butter blondie recipe

What exactly is a blondie, you might ask? Imagine a brownie, except it is not brown as there is no cocoa powder. It is blond in color, in this case from the peanut butter. If you have a craving for a Snickers bar, this is a healthier and cruelty-free treat that will satisfy you whether you are gluten-free or not. No ratings yet Duration 1 hr 55 mins Cook Time 30 mins Prep Time 25 mins Servings 10 slices Ingredients 50 g (⅓ cup) ground flaxseed

155 g (⅔ cup) unsweetened oat milk

125 g (½ cup) cold vegan butter

300 g (1 ⅓) cups raw cane sugar

400 g (1 ½ cups) crunchy peanut butter

10 g (2 tsp) pure vanilla extract

10 g (2 tsp) baking powder

3 g (½ tsp) fine sea salt

180 g (1 cup) millet flour

250 g (1 ½ cups) dairy-free dark chocolate chips

100 g (⅔ cup) chopped natural peanuts Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

Lightly coat a 9-inch (23cm) square cake or brownie pan with canola oil spray, then line the bottom and sides with parchment paper, leaving extra hanging over the sides.

To make your flax egg, whisk together the flaxseed and oat milk in a small bowl until a smooth paste forms. If there are any lumps, push a small rubber spatula against the side of the bowl to break them up.

Let sit for 10 minutes to bloom and thicken.

In a stand mixer fitted with a paddle, beat the butter with the sugar on medium speed until smooth and paler, 5 minutes. Add the peanut butter, vanilla, and flax egg and beat until everything is well incorporated, which should take about 2 minutes.

Add the baking powder, salt, and millet flour and beat on medium speed until no dry patches remain, which should take around 1 minute.

Add the chocolate chips and gently incorporate until just mixed.

Scrape the batter into the lined pan and spread it evenly with a rubber spatula. Lightly compress the batter. Sprinkle evenly with the peanuts.

Bake until the blondie is golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes.

Let the blondie cool in the pan on a cooling rack for at least 1 hour or overnight before cutting.

Store the blondies in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.

The blondies are best eaten at room temperature.

Excerpted from BReD by Edward Tatton and Natasha Tatton. Copyright © 2023 Edward Tatton and Natasha Tatton. Photography by Janis Nicolay. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

