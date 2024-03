If you’re scouting for something easy and vegan to jazz up your Easter spread, you could try this Chocolate Croissant Tearer Sharer from BOSH!. It’s straightforward to whip up, making it a no-brainer for anyone looking to avoid complicated recipes.

What makes this recipe a standout is it’s completely plant-based, so it fits right into a vegan diet without skimping on taste. This single-tray bake is a delight for the senses. Enjoy the flaky vegan puff pastry, dark chocolate, and a tangy assortment of blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries. Add oat or soy cream to top it off and indulge this festive season.

Plus, it’ll make a fantastic centerpiece for your Easter festivities. It looks impressive, and everyone can just tear off a piece and enjoy it, which adds a fun, communal vibe to your gathering.

It’s the kind of dessert that brings both the simplicity in preparation and the wow factor to your table, all while keeping things plant-based. Perfect for making your vegan Easter a little more special without too much fuss.

Chocolate croissant tearer sharer recipe

This easy and indulgent vegan take on the beloved chocolate croissant is a simple yet moreish dessert made with ready-rolled pastry, melty vegan chocolate, and topped with bright berries all on one tray. No ratings yet Duration 50 mins Servings 6 people Ingredients For the croissants 2 ½ tbsp icing sugar plus extra for dusting

2 tbsp plant-based milk

2 sheets of plant-based puff pastry

100 grams vegan dark chocolate To serve handful of strawberries

handful of blueberries

handful of raspberries

oat cream or soy cream Instructions Before anything else, begin by preheating your oven to 180°C. Melt the chocolate Take your medium saucepan and fill it with 3cm of water and put it on a medium-low heat.

Put your heatproof bowl on top of the saucepan, making sure the bottom of the bowl isn't touching the water, and reduce the heat to low.

Break 75g of the dark chocolate into the bowl and stir occasionally with a wooden spoon until the chocolate has melted.

Pour in the icing sugar, stir to mix it in completely without any lumps and take the pan off the heat. Prepare the pastry Lay 1 sheet of puff pastry on to the parchment-lined baking sheet.

Pour most of the melted chocolate on to the centre of the pastry and spread it out, leaving a 2cm gap around the edges.

Lay the second sheet of pastry flush on top (you may want to ask a friend for help).

Gently press the 2 sheets of pastry together all the way round the edges. Portion the croissants With a sharp knife, make 5 evenly spaced cuts into the long edges of the pastry so that they reach about 5cm in from the edges.

You should be left with a strip of pastry running down the middle of the sheets that is at least 3cm wide, with 5 flaps of pastry either side. Finish the croissants and bake Cut the remaining chocolate into 10 chunks and place 1 chunk in the middle of each flap of pastry.

Roll the flaps over the chocolate chunks, taking care not to cover the middle section, and press them to seal in the chocolate.

Brush all over the top of the pastry with the plant-based milk.

Put the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 30–35 minutes, until the pastry is golden and slightly crispy. Decorate and serve Take the baking sheet out of the oven and scatter the fresh berries along the middle section.

Drizzle over the remaining melted chocolate.

Dust lightly with icing sugar and serve immediately with a little oat or soy cream on the side for people to pour over if they wish.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH! You can view the original recipe here.

More like this: