10 Cozy Lunch Recipes For Fall

When the weather cools down, cozy lunch recipes for fall make midday meals so much better.

This list is all about comfort. Each recipe brings a homemade feel without taking hours to make. Whether you prefer sandwiches, curries, or wraps, they all share one thing in common: they’ll warm you from the inside out. Think creamy textures, gentle spices, and satisfying bowls you’ll want to come back to all season.

Each one of these dishes works perfectly for a midday meal. They’re quick to prepare, easy to store, and even better the next day. Whether you pack them for work, heat them up at home, or enjoy them on a chilly autumnal afternoon, the recipes are cozy, filling, and exactly what fall calls for.

Sweet potato grilled cheese

Romy London This innovative grilled cheese recipe is about to transform your lunchtime

Starting off this list of cozy lunch recipes for fall is a sweet potato grilled cheese by Romy London. Slices of roasted sweet potato replace bread, and are layered with melted vegan cheese, garlicky spinach, and smoky walnut mince for a clever and unique twist on a classic.

Find the recipe here.

High-protein vegan lasagna

Sarah Cobacho This vegan lasagna is packed with protein from silken tofu and soy mince

When things get too busy but you still want an easy and delicious meal, make these high-protein meal prep lasagnas by Plantbaes. Each portion layers soy mince, creamy tofu basil sauce, and dairy-free mozzarella for a protein-packed lunch that’s easy to reheat or freeze for later.

Find the recipe here.

30-minute vegan buttery black dhal

Haarala Hamilton This speedy vegan dhal is packed full of protein

High-protein and full of fiber, this comforting buttery black dhal by Calum Harris is done in just 30 minutes. Made with Puy lentils, coconut milk, and warming spices, it’s rich, quick to prepare, and finished off perfectly with a bright herb chutney.

Find the recipe here.

Avocado curry noodles

Bailey Ruskus These curry avocado noodles are a great choice for the colder months

Next, try this avocado curry noodles recipe from Bailey Ruskus. It blends creamy avocado and coconut milk with tofu, broccolini, and rice noodles for a simple weeknight curry. If you have the time, making the paste from scratch makes this dish particularly fresh and flavorsome.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl

Romy London This chickpea bowl is the ultimate speedy lunch

Romy London’s creamy 10-minute vegan chickpea bowl is full of protein and best served with fresh toasted bread. The chickpeas are simmered with tomatoes, spinach, and vegan cream cheese for a quick, flavorful meal that’s simple to make anytime.

Find the recipe here.

Speedy squash bowl

BOSH! This hearty bowl is packed with exciting flavors

Make this speedy squash bowl by BOSH! next. Roasted butternut squash, quinoa, and harissa come together for a quick, warming meal. It’s an easy way to use up leftover vegetables and bring something wholesome and filling to your lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Plant-based meatball parmigiana hero

Tara Punzone This vegan version of a classic sub uses macadamia parmigiana

In the mood for something filling and comforting? Make this meatball parmigiana hero by Tara Punzone. Bake the lentil and mushroom meatballs until firm, then layer them onto crusty bread with marinara, cashew mozzarella, and macadamia parmigiano for a proper plant-based hero.

Find the recipe here.

Comforting curried veggies

Maya Sozer You can use fresh or frozen veggies in this curry

A wholesome bowl of curried veggies is another great cozy lunch idea. This recipe by Maya Sozer combines chickpeas, potatoes, and cauliflower in a creamy coconut curry sauce. It’s simple to make, requires just one pot, and is easy to adapt with any vegetables you have available.

Find the recipe here.

15-minute quesadillas with pumpkin cheese

The Happy Pear This pumpkin quesadilla is a comfort food treat you must try

This autumnal quesadilla by The Happy Pear is a high-protein, easy lunch. It layers refried beans, smoked tofu, guacamole, and pumpkin cheese between tortillas for a quick meal that’s crispy outside, creamy inside, and ready in minutes.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy vegan coconut curry ramen

Alie Suvélor This quick and easy ramen is sure to warm you up

Finishing off this list is this coconut curry ramen by Cheynese Khachame. It blends coconut cream with curry powder, turmeric, and Thai green curry paste for a quick, comforting broth. With noodles, tofu, and lime, it’s warm, creamy, and ready in 20 minutes.

Find the recipe here.

