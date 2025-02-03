Creamy Vegan Coconut Curry Ramen

Cheynese Khachame’s vegan creamy coconut curry ramen from Oodles and Oodles of Vegan Noodles is a quick, flavorful dish ready in 20 minutes. The broth combines coconut cream with curry powder, turmeric, and Thai green curry paste, creating a rich, mildly spiced base. It’s a warm and filling meal, perfect for cooler days or when you need something comforting but easy to prepare.

This ramen is full of flavor. Garlic, scallions, and carrots add depth, while fresh lime juice brightens the broth. The dish includes wheat noodles that soak up the creamy curry sauce, making each bite full of flavor. For extra texture, soft tofu and fresh cilantro work well as toppings.

This meal is a great way to enjoy a filling, plant-based bowl of ramen at home. It’s easy to customize with different vegetables or proteins. Whether for lunch or dinner, this dish is a simple winter meal option.

Creamy coconut curry ramen

With a few simple ingredients you can make this speedy coconut curry ramen. It's made with curry-infused coconut cream. No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients 3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

8 garlic cloves minced

4 scallions 2 small leeks (white and green parts), or 1 bunch chives, finely chopped

1 carrot peeled and thinly sliced

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground ginger

1½ teaspoons curry powder

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon fine salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon Thai green curry paste

Juice of 1 lime

1 quart (1 L) vegetable dashi (see below) or vegetable broth

One 13.5 ounce (400 ml) can coconut cream

2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons water to make a slurry

9 ounces (255 g) wheat noodles (such as ramen) For garnish Fresh cilantro leaves chopped

6 to 9 small square slices soft tofu optional

1 scallion white and green parts, finely chopped (optional) For the homemade vegetable dashi 3 dried shiitake mushrooms stems removed

1 piece (about 0.3 oz/10 g) kombu

800 ml water Instructions Heat the sesame oil in a large, deep frying pan over medium heat. Add the garlic, scallions, and carrot, and cook until browned, 5 minutes. Add the onion powder, garlic powder, ginger, curry powder, turmeric, paprika, salt, pepper, and curry paste. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until fragrant, then pour the lime juice into the frying pan and scrape up the brown bits to incorporate them into the juice.

Stir in the vegetable dashi and coconut cream. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Stir in the cornstarch slurry and simmer until the soup thickens.

Add the noodles to the soup and cook for 5 minutes, until tender, then divide equally between three bowls. To serve, sprinkle with the cilantro, and top with 2 or 3 slices tofu and the chopped scallion, if using. For the vegetable dashi Combine 3 ⅓ cups (800 ml) water with the mushrooms and kombu in a glass bowl. (Make sure the mushrooms and kombu are fully submerged.) Cover and allow to sit in the refrigerator to infuse for a minimum of 5 hours.

When the dashi turns brown in color, strain it into a 1-quart (1 L) glass preserving jar and cover. (Reserve the mushrooms and kombu for another use, if desired.) Tip: The dashi will keep, covered, for 1 week in the refrigerator.

Recipe from Oodles and Oodles of Vegan Noodles: Soba, Ramen, Udon & More © Éditions La Plage, 2023.English-language translation copyright © 2023 by The Experiment, LLC. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com

