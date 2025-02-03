X
Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

Creamy Vegan Coconut Curry Ramen

For a quick and cozy meal try this coconut curry ramen

By

2 Minutes Read

a bowl of vegan creamy coconut curry ramen with carrot, soft tofu, lime, and herbs This quick and easy ramen is sure to warm you up - Media Credit: Alie Suvélor
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Cheynese Khachame’s vegan creamy coconut curry ramen from Oodles and Oodles of Vegan Noodles is a quick, flavorful dish ready in 20 minutes. The broth combines coconut cream with curry powder, turmeric, and Thai green curry paste, creating a rich, mildly spiced base. It’s a warm and filling meal, perfect for cooler days or when you need something comforting but easy to prepare.

This ramen is full of flavor. Garlic, scallions, and carrots add depth, while fresh lime juice brightens the broth. The dish includes wheat noodles that soak up the creamy curry sauce, making each bite full of flavor. For extra texture, soft tofu and fresh cilantro work well as toppings.

This meal is a great way to enjoy a filling, plant-based bowl of ramen at home. It’s easy to customize with different vegetables or proteins. Whether for lunch or dinner, this dish is a simple winter meal option.

Read more: Vegan Broccoli Cheddar Cobbler

Creamy coconut curry ramen

With a few simple ingredients you can make this speedy coconut curry ramen. It's made with curry-infused coconut cream.
a bowl of vegan creamy coconut curry ramen with carrot, soft tofu, lime, and herbs
No ratings yet
Servings3

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 8 garlic cloves minced
  • 4 scallions 2 small leeks (white and green parts), or 1 bunch chives, finely chopped
  • 1 carrot peeled and thinly sliced
  • 2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger
  • teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 1 teaspoon fine salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon Thai green curry paste
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 1 quart (1 L) vegetable dashi (see below) or vegetable broth
  • One 13.5 ounce (400 ml) can coconut cream
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons water to make a slurry
  • 9 ounces (255 g) wheat noodles (such as ramen)
For garnish
  • Fresh cilantro leaves chopped
  • 6 to 9 small square slices soft tofu optional
  • 1 scallion white and green parts, finely chopped (optional)
For the homemade vegetable dashi
  • 3 dried shiitake mushrooms stems removed
  • 1 piece (about 0.3 oz/10 g) kombu
  • 800 ml water

Instructions

  • Heat the sesame oil in a large, deep frying pan over medium heat. Add the garlic, scallions, and carrot, and cook until browned, 5 minutes. Add the onion powder, garlic powder, ginger, curry powder, turmeric, paprika, salt, pepper, and curry paste. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, until fragrant, then pour the lime juice into the frying pan and scrape up the brown bits to incorporate them into the juice.
  • Stir in the vegetable dashi and coconut cream. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Stir in the cornstarch slurry and simmer until the soup thickens.
  • Add the noodles to the soup and cook for 5 minutes, until tender, then divide equally between three bowls. To serve, sprinkle with the cilantro, and top with 2 or 3 slices tofu and the chopped scallion, if using.

For the vegetable dashi

  • Combine 3 ⅓ cups (800 ml) water with the mushrooms and kombu in a glass bowl. (Make sure the mushrooms and kombu are fully submerged.) Cover and allow to sit in the refrigerator to infuse for a minimum of 5 hours.
  • When the dashi turns brown in color, strain it into a 1-quart (1 L) glass preserving jar and cover. (Reserve the mushrooms and kombu for another use, if desired.)
Tip: The dashi will keep, covered, for 1 week in the refrigerator.
 
 

Recipe from Oodles and Oodles of Vegan Noodles: Soba, Ramen, Udon & More © Éditions La Plage, 2023.English-language translation copyright © 2023 by The Experiment, LLC. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment. Available everywhere books are sold. theexperimentpublishing.com 

Read more: Italian Veggie Sheet Bake

Tagged

chili

coconut cream

comfort food

ramen

recipes

vegan curry

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Cheynese Khachame

Cheynese Khachame is a vegan influencer living in France, whose love of noodles is limitless. She showcases her delicious Asian-inspired recipes on TikTok and Instagram as @chey___nese.

More by Cheynese Khachame

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active