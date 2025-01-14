30-Minute Vegan Buttery Black Dhal

Dhals are some of the easiest curries to make. They’re made with lentils and coconut milk and take little time to put together. Lentils are high in protein and affordable, making dhals minimal-effort meals. This buttery black dhal is a great option for all vegans and anyone participating in Veganuary.

Inspired by classic Indian flavors, Calum Harris’s buttery black dhal from his cookbook Proper Healthy: 80 plant-based recipes with a boost is a rich and filling dish. It uses Puy lentils for a creamy texture and spices like garam masala and cumin to pack a flavorful punch. Coconut milk adds a light creaminess, and the zesty herb chutney topping enhances each bite.

Pair it with rice or poppadoms for a quick yet indulgent dinner. This high-protein recipe is perfect for those seeking a wholesome, plant-based meal that’s full of flavor and easy to make.

Read more: 30-Minute Miso Lemon Broccoli With Whipped Spring Onion Tofu

Buttery black dhal

Made in 30 minutes this buttery black dhal is entirely plant-based and a perfect recipe for Veganuary. Whether eaten for lunch or dinner this affordable recipe will be a hit with vegans and those looking to try vegan food. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Ingredients 4 garlic cloves

3 cm piece of fresh ginger

A drizzle 1 tbsp of olive oil

150 ml light canned coconut milk

3 tbsp tomato purée/paste

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp mild chili powder

1 tsp cumin seeds if you have them

250 g pouch cooked Puy lentils

1 tsp red miso paste

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

100 ml boiling water

A bigger handful (15g) of fresh coriander/cilantro leaves picked

A bigger handful (15g) of fresh mint leaves picked

Juice of 2 limes

1 tbsp agave syrup

250 g cooked brown rice or poppadoms to serve (optional) Instructions Crush the garlic cloves and remove the skins, then finely grate them and the ginger so you end up with a nice paste of gingery garlicky-ness. Add the paste and olive oil (not extra virgin, pls) to a small saucepan. Fry that on a medium heat until it goes golden.

Take 2 tablespoons of the coconut milk out of the can and put it to one side in a bowl. This doesn’t deserve its own step, but I know you’ll forget about this.

Pop the tomato purée and spices into the pan, stir and let those become fragrant. Now those lentils, chuck them in, then add the remaining coconut milk, miso paste, 1 tablespoon of the extra virgin olive oil and the boiling water. Turn that heat right down to low and let the dahl simmer for at least 15 minutes. Season it to taste and stir every few minutes.

While it’s simmering, we’ll make a little zesty topping, and I’m not talking about my favourite green hat. Chop the fresh herb leaves. Now, add the fresh herbs and the juice of the limes, the remaining extra virgin olive oil and the agave to a pestle and mortar and grind it together until you get a smooth, Indian chutney-like consistency.

Once the dahl is looking luscious and thick, serve it in bowls with a drizzle of the reserved coconut milk, a dash of the green chutney and a crack of salt and pepper. Garnish with some coriander leaves. Oh and if you’d like, serve it with the rice or poppadoms.

Proper Healthy: 80 plant-based recipes with a boost By Calum Harris, Published by Carnival, Out Now.

Read more: This Easy Bean And Kale Soup Is Perfect For Cold Weather