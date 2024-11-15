X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Creamy 10-Minute Vegan Chickpea Bowl

This creamy, protien-packed bowl is perfect for the colder months

2 Minutes Read

A creamy vegan pesto chickpea bowl with some crusty bread dipped in it This chickpea bowl is the ultimate speedy lunch - Media Credit: Romy London
If you’re working from home and want something quick, easy, and nutritious for lunch, this 10-minute creamy chickpea bowl is just what you need. It’s super simple to make, and the creaminess comes from vegan cream cheese. You may already have many of the ingredients in your cupboard, such as olive oil, salt, pepper, garlic, and onion.

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a versatile legume widely renowned for their high nutrient content. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein, offering essential amino acids that support muscle growth and repair. Rich in fiber, chickpeas contribute to digestive health, supporting a healthy gut microbiome.

In plant-based cooking, chickpeas are popular for their adaptability and mild, nutty flavor, making them a staple in various dishes worldwide. They serve as a primary ingredient in popular foods like hummus and falafel and are easily incorporated into salads, soups, and stews. Chickpeas also work perfectly in bowls, as this recipe proves. Here’s how to make it.

This dish is perfect for those busy days where you don't have time to cook an elaborate meal, but still want something tasty and healthy. It's packed with protein, tastes amazing, and takes just 10 minutes to make.
A creamy vegan pesto chickpea bowl with some crusty bread dipped in it
No ratings yet
Duration10 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Servings1 person

Ingredients

  • 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 shallot or small yellow onion, sliced
  • Pinch of salt
  • 2 cloves of garlic, grated or crushed
  • 1 tin of chickpeas (with liquid)
  • 1 tin of whole plum tomatoes
  • 150 g fresh spinach
  • 2 tbsp vegan cream cheese
  • 1 tbsp vegan basil pesto
  • Juice of 1/2 a lemon
  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
To serve
  • Toasted fresh bread

Instructions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the olive oil and sliced shallot alongside a pinch of salt. Once softened, add the garlic.
  • Pour in the entire tin of chickpeas – including the chickpea water. Briefly stir and add the entire tin of plum tomatoes. Bring to simmer for five minutes.
  • Add the fresh spinach and once wilted, stir in the vegan cream cheese and remove from the heat.
  • Transfer the chickpeas to a serving bowl. Mix the basil pesto with lemon juice and olive oil and drizzle it over the beans.
  • Season to taste with salt and pepper and serve alongside freshly toasted bread to dip in.

heading/author

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

More by Romina Callwitz

