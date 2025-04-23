‘Why I’m Obsessed With These Protein-Rich Vegan Buddha Bowls’

Tia Costello, known for running the Healthy Vegan Mama YouTube channel, recently shared a video on the plant-based Buddha bowls she’s obsessed with. They’re packed with wholesome plant ingredients and work very well for lunch or dinner.

Costello launched Healthy Vegan Mama in 2020 after years of struggling with inconsistent eating and overcomplicating her meals. Once she focused on whole plant foods she genuinely enjoyed – and made a habit of keeping them stocked – healthy eating became simple and sustainable. Today, she shares that same approach with hundreds of thousands of followers, offering no-fuss recipes designed for busy people. In her latest video, she walks through a series of colorful Buddha bowls made with pantry and freezer staples, highlighting how quick and nourishing plant-based meals can be. You can find all the recipes in the video below.

White bean, spinach & pasta bowl

One of her go-to meals combines brown rice pasta, canned white beans, spinach, and cherry tomatoes. Costello often preps pasta on the weekend and freezes it, so she can assemble meals like this in just minutes.

“Now when I say I can’t stop eating these I legit mean I cannot stop eating these Buddha bowls that I’m going to share with you today,” she says.

This bowl offers a strong mix of protein, fiber, complex carbs, and greens – making it filling and energizing.

The pantry chef method

Costello keeps her cooking routine flexible but structured. She relies on a system she calls being a “pantry chef” – grabbing staple items she always has on hand and turning them into balanced meals.

“These meals consist of staple whole plant foods that I keep in my house in stock all the time,” she explains. Ingredients include various veggies, rice, pasta, beans, grains, and more.

This mindset allows her to stay consistent without needing a complicated meal plan or specialty ingredients.

A creamy vegan dressing

YouTube/Healthy Vegan Mama These bowls couldn’t be easier to throw together

One of her favorite sauces is her signature dressing made from tahini, low-sodium soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, and water to thin it out. It’s simple, flavorful, and ties all the ingredients together without relying on added oils.

Routine that works

Costello says that once she finds meals she loves, she sticks with them – cycling through a few favorites to make healthy eating automatic.

“I will just eat it every day and kind of rotate through it,” she says. If you’re looking for quick, high-protein, high-fiber vegan lunches that are easy to build and satisfying to eat, Costello’s Buddha bowls are a great place to start.

You can find more recipes on the Healthy Vegan Mama YouTube channel.

