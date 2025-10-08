Easy 15-Minute Quesadillas With Pumpkin Cheese

These 15-minute quesadillas with pumpkin cheese are the kind of lunch that feels comforting but takes no time at all. They’re crisp on the outside, creamy inside, and full of rich fall flavor. Perfect for days when you want something warm without much effort.

This recipe from The Happy Pear layers refried beans, guacamole, and smoked tofu with smooth pumpkin cheese – a seasonal twist that adds color, creaminess, and extra nutrients. The combination delivers protein, fiber, and just the right amount of indulgence.

You can make them on a lunch break, or double the batch for an easy dinner. They cook quickly and turn crispy, golden, and delicious in just a few minutes. Simple, hearty, and ready before you know it – these quesadillas are the definition of cozy food that keeps up with a busy day.

How to make 15-minute quesadillas

Fast, melty, and full of flavor – these quesadillas turn pumpkin purée into cheesy perfection. A quick lunch or dinner that proves plant-based can still be indulgent. No ratings yet Duration 12 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients Guacamole: 2 avocados

10 cherry tomatoes

1 tsp ground cumin

Pinch of salt and pepper

Juice of ½ lime Refried Beans: 1x 400 g tin kidney beans (1.5 cups)

1 tbsp tamari or soy sauce

70 ml water (¼ cup)

Pinch of salt Pumpkin Cheese: 100 g pumpkin purée (⅓ cup)

3 tbsp vegetable oil

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

65 ml oat milk (¼ cup)

1 tsp salt

Juice of ½ lime Additional Ingredients: 200 g block of smoked tofu (approx 1 cup), diced

8 tortillas Instructions Make the refried beans: Drain and rinse the 400g (14 oz) tin of kidney beans. Add to a frying pan on high heat and cook for 2 minutes. Add a pinch of salt, 1 tbsp tamari, and begin mashing the beans with a potato masher. The beans when mashed will thicken the mixture, so gradually add 70ml (¼ cup) of water while continuing to mash. Cook until the mixture forms a thick paste. Taste and adjust seasoning. Set aside. Make the guacamole: Scoop out the flesh of the 2 avocados and dice them. Quarter the 10 cherry tomatoes and mix them with the avocado. Add 1 tsp ground cumin, juice of ½ lime, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning. Make the pumpkin cheese: Add 100g (⅓ cup) of pumpkin purée, 3 tbsp vegetable oil, 2 tbsp nutritional yeast, 65ml (¼ cup) oat milk, 1 tsp salt, and juice of ½ lime into a blender. Blend until smooth. If the consistency is too thick, add more oat milk; if too thin, add more pumpkin purée. Taste and adjust seasoning to your preference. Slice the smoked tofu: Slice the 200g (7 oz) block of smoked tofu into thin strips. Assemble and cook the quesadillas: Heat a clean frying pan over medium heat. Place a tortilla in the pan, spread 2 tbsp of the pumpkin cheese across the tortilla, and then layer with some refried beans, guacamole, and smoked tofu slices on one half. Fold the tortilla over and cook on both sides until golden brown. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and fillings.

This recipe comes from The Happy Pear. You can find their website here.

