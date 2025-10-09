Plant-Based Meatball Parmigiana Hero

This meatball parmigiana hero from Vegana Italiana by Tara Punzone is a plant-based take on an Italian-American classic. A hero (or sub) is a sandwich built on crusty bread and filled with rich sauces, melted cheese, and plenty of meatballs. In this recipe, everything is vegan and made from scratch, making it a good project for weekends when you have time to cook.

The dish comes together in stages. You first prepare the meaty lentil and mushroom meatballs, seasoned with garlic and herbs. Then you make a melting cashew mozzarella and a simple macadamia “parmigiano” for topping. A marinara sauce ties it all together, soaking into the bread and coating the meatballs. Each part is straightforward but takes a little time, making the final sandwich feel extra rewarding.

The hero works as an ideal comfort food and is one of the most popular Italian-American dishes for a reason. Crisp bread, saucy meatballs, and melty cheese make every bite rich and satisfying. This vegan version delivers all the nostalgia while staying completely plant-based. Perfect to share for Sunday lunch or dinner.

Meatball parmigiana hero method

A crusty roll stuffed with saucy meatballs, melty vegan cheese, and fresh marinara – this hero is Italian-American comfort food done plant-based. It takes time to prepare, but the result is a weekend sandwich worth slowing down for. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients Loaf of Italian bread or a baguette

Extra-virgin olive oil for brushing

4 or 5 Polpettine (recipe below)

2 cups Marinara Sauce

1 cup melted Cashew Mozzarella (recipe below)

1 tablespoon Macadamia Parmigiano (recipe below)

3 to 4 fresh basil leaves torn into small pieces Macadamia Parmigiano 1 cup raw unsalted macadamia nuts

1 cup nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon sea salt Polpettine (meatballs) 1 cup dry lentils

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil plus ¼ cup½

1 pound cremini mushrooms sliced

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/2 cup finely diced yellow onion

3 ¼ teaspoons sea salt

⅓ cup sunflower seeds

1 cup vital wheat gluten

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon black pepper

3 cups panko

1 cup fresh chopped parsley Cashew Mozzarella 2 cups raw unsalted cashews

1 quart filtered water

¼ cup nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons sea salt

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 tablespoons refined coconut oil

½ cup tapioca starch use only ¼ for melted or soft mozzarella Instructions Cut an 8-inch-long piece of the bread or baguette, then slice the piece in half lengthwise.

Brush some olive oil on the inside of the bread and toast it slightly to get some crunch.

Next, place your hot polpettine inside the toasty bread and smother with the marinara sauce and cashew mozzarella. Top with the macadamia parmigiano and basil leaves.

Close the sandwich, cut in half (or into 4 pieces), and serve immediately. For the Macadamia Parmigiano (makes 2 cups) Place the macadamia nuts, yeast, and salt in the jar of a high-speed blender or food processor. Pulse until the mixture has the consistency of a fine crumble. Do not overprocess into a paste or butter.

Store in an airtight container. For the Polpettine (serves 6 t0 8) Rinse the dry lentils in a strainer. Pick through and remove any debris or rocks. Rinse thoroughly under running water.

Transfer the lentils to a small saucepan and add 3 cups of water and 1 cup chopped fresh parsley.

Bring to a rapid boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Simmer uncovered for 20 to 30 minutes or until tender. Stir in ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Set aside and let cool as you prepare the meatballs.

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a small sauté pan. Sauté the mushrooms, 1 tablespoon of the garlic, the onion, and 1 teaspoon of the salt over medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Generously oil a baking sheet.

Place the cooked lentils, sunflower seeds, 1 tablespoon of garlic, 1/4 cup of the olive oil, wheat gluten, yeast, paprika, oregano, pepper, and the remaining 2 teaspoons of salt in a food processor and blend until you get a sticky, dough-like consistency.

Add 2 cups of the cooked cremini mushroom mixture to the food processor and blend together until smooth.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the blended ingredients with the remaining cooked mushrooms, then add the panko and parsley.

Using a 11½-ounce scoop (or 2 heaping tablespoons), or with your hands, roll the mixture into tight little balls. Place them on the baking sheet.

Bake the meatballs for 20 minutes, flipping them over after 10 minutes.

Drown in marinara sauce and serve alongside your favorite pasta. Cashew Mozzarella (makes 7 cups) Soak the cashews in water for a minimum of 4 hours. Drain and rinse well before using.

Add the cashews, water, yeast, vinegar, salt, garlic powder, and coconut oil to the jar of a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth.

Pour the mixture into a saucepan.

Stir in the tapioca. Cook over low heat, stirring until completely combined. Reduce the heat so the cheese is at a low boil and cook for 8 to 10 minutes. The cheese should have a very thick consistency (you should have a hard time stirring it).

Remove from the heat and let cool.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Excerpted from VEGANA ITALIANA by Tara Punzone. Copyright © 2025 by Tara Punzone. Used by permission of Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

