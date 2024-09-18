X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Protein-Packed Vegan Avocado Curry Noodles

Midweek meals don't get much tastier than this

By

1 Minutes Read

A bowl of high protein vegan avocado noodles complete with tofu, broccoli, and peppers These curry avocado noodles are a great choice for the colder months - Media Credit: Bailey Ruskus
We’re now just days away from fall (autumn), meaning it’s just about time to replace fresh summer dishes with warming meals for dinner. If you’re pressed for time in the week but still want something hot, tasty, and nutritious, try these protein-packed vegan avocado curry noodles.

Read more: 20 High Protein Vegan Dinner Ideas

This dish, which comes from Bailey Ruskus’ cookbook Cook. Heal. Go Vegan!, features a variety of fruits and veggies, including bell peppers, broccolini, and onion. It also contains a good amount of protein in the form of tofu. You can customize this recipe with whatever vegetables you have in the fridge.

Making your own curry paste from scratch, which you’ll be doing in this recipe, is easier than you think – and it adds incredible flavor to this plant-based dinner.

Read more: 7 Innovative Ways To Cook With Avocado

Vegan avocado curry noodles

As a California girl, I always have avocados on hand in my kitchen. I eat them solo with salt, on toast, in tacos, even in chocolate mousse—but this time, they’re taking on a whole new form in a Thai curry. Healthy fats like avocado and coconut milk help us absorb nutrients, are vital for brain health and are necessary when building flavor. If you’re intimidated by making your own curry paste, don’t be! All you do is throw a bunch of goodies into a food processor or blender and that's it. This recipe comes together quickly and is a healthy weeknight meal. In a way, this dish is just like California itself: a melting pot of diversity and full of flavor.
A bowl of high protein vegan avocado noodles complete with tofu, broccoli, and peppers
Duration25 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes
Servings4 servings

Ingredients

Curry paste
  • 2 scallions, root ends removed
  • ½ medium avocado, peeled
  • ¼ yellow onion, chopped
  • ¼  packed cup (30 g) fresh cilantro leaves and stems
  • 3  cloves garlic, peeled
  • 1 small jalapeño pepper, deseeded
  • 1 tbsp (10 g) minced fresh ginger
  • ¼ tsp ground cumin
  • ¼ tsp ground coriander
  • ¼ tsp ground turmeric
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ¼  cup (60 ml) water
Noodles
  • 1 tsp coconut oil
  • ¼ yellow onion, sliced
  • 1 tsp salt, divided
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, sliced
  • 1 (14-oz [414-ml]) can full-fat coconut milk
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) liquid aminos
  • 1 14-oz [397-g]) block firm tofu, cut into 1"(2.5-cm) cubes
  • 1 (8-oz [227-g]) package brown rice pad Thai noodles
  • 1 medium bunch broccolini, destemmed
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) coconut aminos
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) fresh lime juice
  • 1 large avocado, thickly sliced
  • Chopped scallions (optional)

Instructions

  • Make your curry paste first. Just toss the scallions, avocado, onion, cilantro, garlic, jalapeño, ginger, cumin, coriander, turmeric, lemon juice, salt and water into your blender or food processor and blend until the ingredients are smooth. Pour the paste into a medium bowl and set it aside.
  • Now make the noodles. In a large sauté pan over medium heat, combine the oil, onion and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cook the onion for about 1 minute, until it starts to soften. Add the bell pepper and cook the vegetables for 1 minute. Add the curry paste and cook the mixture for 1 minute. Add the milk, liquid aminos and tofu. Cover the pan, turn down the heat to low and cook the curry for about 5 minutes. While this cooks, get some water boiling and cook your noodles according to the package’s instructions.
  • Your curry should be bubbling and cooking beautifully at this point.Add your broccolini, coconut aminos, lime juice and avocado. Cover The pan and cook the curry for 5 more minutes, until the broccolini is tender and bright green. Taste the curry for spiciness and saltiness, adjusting the spiciness and adding the remaining ½ teaspoon of salt if needed.
  • Serve the curry in four bowls: Add the noodles to the bowls, then place the curry sauce and veggies over the top of the noodles. Garnish thecurry with the scallions (if using).
BAI’S TIP: Like soup, curries tend to build flavor over time. Make the paste ahead of time, make this recipe on a meal-prep day or, at the very least, save some leftovers so you can see how the flavor develops as the curry sits for a day!

Reprinted with permission from Cook. Heal. Go Vegan! by Bailey Ruskus. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Bailey Ruskus.

Read more: How To Make Vegan Avocado Mac And Cheese In Under 30 Minutes

The Author

Bailey Ruskus

Bailey Ruskus, also known as Chef Bai, is a seasoned chef and holistic nutrition and health coach. Classically trained at Le Cordon Bleu in San Francisco, she uses her culinary expertise to create rich flavors with clean, nourishing ingredients. Her podcast, The Plant Remedy, features interviews on plant-based living with chefs, doctors, entrepreneurs, environmentalists and more. She also hosts virtual cooking classes and has taught thousands about the healing power of food. Bailey lives in San Diego, California.

