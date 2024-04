Have you ever heard of grilled cheese in a sweet potato? Before today, neither had we. But this dairy-free dish will be an absolute game changer for your lunchtime.

Read more: 15 Vegan Salad Recipes

Grilled cheese is traditionally served in bread, but this Romy London recipe uses sweet potato in its place. As well as vegan cheese, the recipe includes a homemade walnut mince.

Health benefits of sweet potato

Sweet potatoes are a highly nutritious root vegetable known for their health benefits. Rich in vitamins, particularly vitamin A in the form of beta-carotene, sweet potatoes support eye health and immune function. They also provide significant amounts of vitamin C, manganese, and several B vitamins, which contribute to overall health by maintaining proper bodily functions, including digestion and blood pressure regulation. Sweet potatoes are a good source of dietary fiber, which helps to promote a healthy digestive tract and improve cholesterol levels. Additionally, their antioxidant properties help combat inflammation and protect against chronic diseases. With a low glycemic index, sweet potatoes can also aid in blood sugar regulation, making them a beneficial addition to any diet.

Read more: 10 Vegan Sandwich Ideas

Sweet potato grilled cheese

This unusual take on a traditional grilled cheese recipe is dairy-free and packed full of flavor 5 from 1 vote Cook Time 10 mins Prep Time 15 mins Ingredients For the walnut mince 1 tsp olive oil

120 g walnuts, roughly chopped

1 tbsp tamari soy sauce

1 tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp smoked paprika powder

2 cloves garlic, minced

A handful of fresh spinach

1 tsp vegan butter

2 large sweet potatoes, peeled & cut into ¼-inch slices

Salt and pepper to taste

4-5 vegan cheese slices

Fresh chives to serve Instructions Heat a cast iron skillet or griddle pan over a medium-low heat. Pour in the olive oil and fry the chopped walnuts for 5 minutes whilst stirring regularly, then add the tamari, maple, and smoked paprika and remove from the heat after 2 minutes.

Add the garlic and spinach into the skillet and cook until wilted, then remove from the pan and set aside.

Melt the vegan butter in the skillet and arrange the potato sliced in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and flip regularly until the sweet potato slices are tender and golden. This should roughly take 10 minutes.

Reduce the head and place the vegan cheese onto half of the sweet potato slices. Top with walnut mince and spinach, then drizzle a small amount of water into the hot skillet and immediately cover with a lid. This should help the vegan cheese melt! Once melted, top the loaded potato slices with another sweet potato slice and remove from the skillet.

Serve the sweet potato grilled cheese sandwiches sprinkled with fresh chives and enjoy them on their own, dipped into ketchup or alongside a hearty bowl of tomato soup!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: How To Make This Gluten-Free Asparagus Quiche (With A Quinoa Crust)