10 Quick Vegan Weekday Breakfasts

These quick vegan weekday breakfasts are key for starting the day strong when you’re short on time. Whether you’re heading to work, school, or tackling a busy schedule, these meals offer a fast, filling solution without relying on animal products. They’re simple to make, often with just a few ingredients, and ready in minutes.

Options include savory dishes like tofu scrambles or beans on toast, which pack in plant-based protein and keep you full through the morning. Prefer sweet? Smoothie bowls, porridge, or pancakes made with oats and fruit come together quickly and feel fresh and energizing.

You don’t need to spend hours in the kitchen. Many of these recipes use ingredients you likely already have – bananas, oats, tofu, frozen berries – and require little to no prep. You can batch-cook plant-based waffles or crepes and keep extras in the fridge or freezer for easy reheating.

Quick vegan weekday breakfasts are practical and easy to prepare. They save time, use simple ingredients, and help you stay full and focused through the morning.

Classic vegan tofu scramble

Yecenia Currie This tofu breakfast scramble is packed with protein and super easy to make

To start this list of quick vegan weekday breakfasts is this tofu scramble by Yecenia Currie. This hearty scramble makes a great egg-free alternative for breakfast. It’s packed with veggies, seasoned with turmeric and spices, and cooks quickly in one pan. Serve it on toast or in a wrap for a warm, savory start to the day.

Oil-free spiced waffles

Monika Normand These spiced waffles are vegan and oil-free

Next try this Emani Corcran recipe for vegan waffles. These crisp waffles are made without oil and are full of warming spices like cinnamon and ginger. They’re light but filling and work well with fruit, nut butter, or maple syrup. Batch-cook and reheat during the week for an easy morning option.

Green smoothie bowl

Natlicious Food This protein-packed smoothie bowl is an excellent vegan breakfast

This vibrant smoothie bowl by Natlicious Food blends spinach, banana, and berries for a refreshing, nutrient-rich breakfast. Topped with seeds, fruit, or granola, it delivers texture, color, and a hit of natural energy all ready in just a few minutes.

5-minute blueberry ‘superfood’ oats

Jillian Glenn You can add plant-based protein powder to your oats for a protein boost

Whip up this bowl of oats by Jillian Glenn in five minutes using just a handful of ingredients. With blueberries, flax, and almond butter, it’s quick, fiber-rich, and naturally sweet – perfect for fueling a busy weekday morning.

4-ingredient vegan crepes

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Crepes can be anything you want them to be, sweet or savory

Light and flexible, these vegan crêpes use only four ingredients and take minutes to cook. They pair well with both sweet and savory fillings, making them a versatile choice for any kind of breakfast mood. The recipe comes from Vegan Recipe Club.

Raspberry smoothie bowl

Natlicious Food Summer is the perfect time to test out antioxidant-rich smoothie bowls

Frozen raspberries, banana, and plant milk form the base of this creamy, chilled breakfast bowl by Natlicious Food. It’s refreshing and easy to top with nuts, seeds, or fruit for added crunch and flavor variety.

Salted maple pecan porridge

For The Utter Love of Food This porridge takes only 5 minutes to make

A comforting bowl of warm oats by For The Utter Love Of Food is made extra special with toasted pecans, maple syrup, and a pinch of sea salt. This porridge hits the sweet-savory balance just right and makes a cozy breakfast on colder mornings.

GF mini oat pancakes

Nourishing Ay Serve these quick and easy mini pancakes are great with fruit and yogurt

These mini pancakes from Nourishing Amy use simple, gluten-free ingredients and cook fast in small batches. They’re soft, stackable, and great with fruit, yogurt, or syrup. A fun, kid-friendly option that’s easy to prep ahead.

Dirty beans on toast

Brett Cobley These dirty beans is a spicy twist is on the British classic

Next try these dirty baked beans by Brett Cobley. This spicy take on beans on toast includes spices, garlic, and tomato for added depth. It’s a protein-packed, savory breakfast that’s quick to make and keeps you full longer.

10-minute vegan scrambled tofu

Rebel Recipes Scrambled tofu is a great alternative for scrambled egg, and it couldn’t be easier to make

Finish off with Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club’s take of scrambled tofu. A simple, flavorful tofu scramble that mimics the texture of eggs with the help of nutritional yeast and seasoning. It’s fast, filling, and ideal for a no-fuss, high-protein start to the day.

