Oil-Free Spiced Waffles

These spiced waffles come from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. They’re warm, comforting, and perfect for a cozy, oil-free breakfast. Made with whole-wheat flour, cinnamon, applesauce, and a hint of vanilla, these waffles are full of flavor without needing added oils or dairy. The mix of turmeric and black pepper adds a subtle kick and a golden color that stands out on the plate.

These spiced waffles are a great choice for a slow weekend morning with friends or family. You can serve them straight from the waffle iron or keep them warm in the oven while you prep a big batch. The texture is soft with a crisp edge – ideal for piling on your favorite toppings.

Add fresh fruit, vegan whipped cream, and maple syrup for a classic combo. Or try nut butters, vegan yogurt, or spiced compotes if you want to change things up. However you top them, these waffles make a fun and tasty plant-based breakfast that feels special without much effort.

A delicious weekend breakfast

These easy spiced waffles are perfect for weekend breakfasts with family. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tbsp (20 g) flax seeds

6 tbsp (90 ml) water

2 cups (240 g) whole-wheat flour

1 tbsp (14 g) baking powder

Heavy pinch salt

2 tbsp (28 g) brown sugar

½ tsp turmeric

Sprinkle black pepper

2 tsp (6 g) cinnamon

⅓ cup (80 g) applesauce

2 cups (480 ml) vegan milk

1 tbsp (15 ml) vanilla

Fresh fruit for serving

Whipped cream for serving

Maple syrup for serving Instructions In a small bowl, mix the flax seeds and water and let the mixture sit for 5 minutes.

To a medium bowl, add the flour, baking powder, salt, brown sugar, turmeric, black pepper and cinnamon and give it a good mix until well combined.

In another medium bowl, mix the applesauce, vegan milk, vanilla and flax seed mixture until well combined. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients about 1 cup (240 ml) at a time and gently mix until well combined.

Preheat a waffle iron and if it is not non-stick, coat it with some oil to keep the waffle mix from sticking.

Pour 3⁄4 to 1 cup (180–240 ml) of the waffle mix into the waffle iron and cook until heated through, 8 to 10 minutes (or when your waffle machine alerts you that the waffle is ready). Enjoy with fruit, whipped cream and maple syrup.

Reprinted with permission from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Monika Normand.

