Oil-Free Spiced Waffles

These spiced waffles come from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. They’re warm, comforting, and perfect for a cozy, oil-free breakfast. Made with whole-wheat flour, cinnamon, applesauce, and a hint of vanilla, these waffles are full of flavor without needing added oils or dairy. The mix of turmeric and black pepper adds a subtle kick and a golden color that stands out on the plate.
These spiced waffles are a great choice for a slow weekend morning with friends or family. You can serve them straight from the waffle iron or keep them warm in the oven while you prep a big batch. The texture is soft with a crisp edge – ideal for piling on your favorite toppings.
Add fresh fruit, vegan whipped cream, and maple syrup for a classic combo. Or try nut butters, vegan yogurt, or spiced compotes if you want to change things up. However you top them, these waffles make a fun and tasty plant-based breakfast that feels special without much effort.
A delicious weekend breakfast
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp (20 g) flax seeds
- 6 tbsp (90 ml) water
- 2 cups (240 g) whole-wheat flour
- 1 tbsp (14 g) baking powder
- Heavy pinch salt
- 2 tbsp (28 g) brown sugar
- ½ tsp turmeric
- Sprinkle black pepper
- 2 tsp (6 g) cinnamon
- ⅓ cup (80 g) applesauce
- 2 cups (480 ml) vegan milk
- 1 tbsp (15 ml) vanilla
- Fresh fruit for serving
- Whipped cream for serving
- Maple syrup for serving
Instructions
- In a small bowl, mix the flax seeds and water and let the mixture sit for 5 minutes.
- To a medium bowl, add the flour, baking powder, salt, brown sugar, turmeric, black pepper and cinnamon and give it a good mix until well combined.
- In another medium bowl, mix the applesauce, vegan milk, vanilla and flax seed mixture until well combined. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients about 1 cup (240 ml) at a time and gently mix until well combined.
- Preheat a waffle iron and if it is not non-stick, coat it with some oil to keep the waffle mix from sticking.
- Pour 3⁄4 to 1 cup (180–240 ml) of the waffle mix into the waffle iron and cook until heated through, 8 to 10 minutes (or when your waffle machine alerts you that the waffle is ready). Enjoy with fruit, whipped cream and maple syrup.
Reprinted with permission from Blk + Vegan by Emani Corcran. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Monika Normand.
