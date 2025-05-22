X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Green Smoothie Bowl

This protein-packed smoothie bowl is easy to make and hugely versatile

A green smoothie bowl with fruit and granola toppings, a healthy plant-based breakfast This protein-packed smoothie bowl is an excellent vegan breakfast - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
This green smoothie bowl from Natlicious Food is sure to become your new go-to vegan breakfast. Made with just a few simple ingredients – frozen bananas, spinach, protein powder, and plant-based milk – it blends into a thick, creamy base that’s naturally sweet and packed with plant-based nutrients.

It’s ideal for mornings when you want something quick, cool, and refreshing, or as a post-workout snack to refuel. The frozen bananas bring natural sweetness, while the spinach adds a boost of greens without overpowering the flavor. The protein powder helps keep you full, making it a balanced choice to keep you going through the day.

Customize your bowl with whatever toppings you like – this version includes granola for crunch, kiwi slices for brightness, flaxseeds for omega-3s, and hemp hearts for extra protein and healthy fats. It’s as beautiful as it is functional, and easy to adapt based on what you have on hand.

How to make the smoothie bowl

Fuel your body with this vibrant green smoothie bowl, packed with plant-based protein, healthy ingredients, and a generous dose of fibre. This bowl is your delicious secret weapon for a nourishing and energizing start to the day or a satisfying snack.
A green smoothie bowl with fruit and granola toppings, a healthy plant-based breakfast
Ingredients

  • 2 frozen bananas
  • 60 g frozen spinach
  • 25 g vegan protein powder
  • 4-5 tablespoons of plant-based milk (I used unsweetened soy)

Instructions

  • Add all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.
  • Serve in a bowl, and add your favourite toppings. I used granola, kiwi slices, flaxseeds and hemp hearts.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

