10 Vegan Brunch Recipes

Vegan brunch recipes are the perfect way to bring people together over a late morning meal. Brunch sits in that sweet spot between breakfast and lunch, where anything goes. It’s a relaxed time to eat well, share dishes, and enjoy good company. That’s why so many people love it – brunch feels like a treat, even on a regular weekend.

For vegans, brunch is no different. There are countless plant-based options that work beautifully for the occasion. From hearty dishes like breakfast bakes or tofu scrambles to sweet plates like French toast or chia pudding, the possibilities are endless. Whether you want something warm and savory or cool and refreshing, you’ll find a vegan brunch option that fits.

Brunch is also great for sharing. You can build a spread with a mix of flavors and textures. Toasts, baked dishes, and one-pan meals make it easy to serve a group. And if you’re cooking just for yourself, these recipes still hit the mark.

Vegan brunch doesn’t need to be complicated. It just needs good food and a little time to enjoy it. If you’re ready to switch up your weekend meals, these dishes offer fresh and tasty ideas to try.

Tofu benedict

Simon Smith This tofu benedict is completely free from animal products

To start off this list of vegan brunch recipes is this vegan version of the classic brunch food: eggs benedict. This tofu benedict comes from Gaz Oakley and is completely egg-free and dairy-free. The look of the dish is so appealing that anyone will enjoy this 30-minute meal. Tofu replaces the egg, and a vegan hollandaise ties everything together.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan French Toast

Rebel Recipes No eggs needed to make this classic brunch dish

This vegan-friendly French toast will be your next brunch go-to. The recipe from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club uses silken tofu instead of egg for a high-protein brunch that can be savory or sweet. Top your French toast with vegan whipped cream, a berry coulis, or even some vegan chocolate spread for sweet options. Savory options can be anything from vegan cheese to roasted veggies.

Find the recipe here.

Smashed peas on toast

Romy London If you’ve never tried peas on toast, you’re missing out…

Try smashed peas on toast if you want to switch things up at brunch. This Romy London recipe is an underrated brunch idea that’s perfect for those looking for some protein. The dish comes together very quickly, just by mashing peas and roasting some cherry tomatoes.

Find the recipe here.

Boozy butter beans and greens

Jo Sidey White wine or prosecco takes these beans to the next level

This weekend brunch recipe will impress, especially if you’re serving mimosas. These boozy butter beans and greens from Elly Smart are a tasty recipe perfect for a group. Taking less than 20 minutes to make, put all your veg and beans together, cook with prosecco, and serve on crisp sourdough. You may have to double the recipe if you’re serving more than four people.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet berry bake

Yecenia Currie Tired of oats? Give this quinoa-based sweet-berry brunch bake a try

This sweet berry bake can be eaten for breakfast or brunch if you want a sweet option full of high-protein quinoa. Vanilla, berries, full-fat coconut milk, chia seeds, and a topping of coconut whipped cream make this a decadent four-serving meal. This recipe from Yecenia Currie is an easy one-dish brunch idea worth trying this weekend.

Find the recipe here.

Mediterranean beans on toast

Natlicious Food If you’re bored of traditional beans on toast, give this Mediterranean recipe a go

This Mediterranean beans on toast recipe by Natlicious Food is an excellent brunch option if you feel like something savory, a little spicy, and zesty. The beans are quickly fried with shallots, sun-dried tomatoes, capers, white wine, and olive oil. Then you can serve it on crusty bread with some hummus for a protein-rich meal.

Find the recipe here.

Oven-baked pumpkin French toast

Give this moreish pumpkin French toast with whipped coconut cream a try for brunch Yecenia Currie

For a comforting yet indulgent brunch dish, try this oven-baked pumpkin French toast by Yecenia Currie. The batter is made of pumpkin puree and plant milk and flavored with maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla. Use ciabatta bread to soak in the pumpkin batter and go on to add the finishing touches. You serve it with pecans and coconut whipped cream.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan shakshuka

Cameron Crawley Enjoy the tangy tomato sauce with eggy tofu and smooth butter beans

Next, try this vegan shakshuka by Plantbaes. It features a rich tomato sauce with peppers, olives, spices, and a creamy tofu “egg” blend for extra protein. Butter beans add heartiness; toasted almonds and fresh parsley bring crunch and brightness. Serve it warm with bread for a warming plant-based brunch.

Find the recipe here.

Blueberries and cream chia pudding

The Experiment Chia pudding is an effortless high-protein breakfast

For an easy brunch idea you can make overnight, try this blueberries and cream chia pudding by Melissa King. Make your own cashew cream, add chia seeds, vanilla, dates, and blueberries, and finish with your favorite extras like more blueberries, cocoa nibs, or even some nuts.

Find the recipe here.

Scrambled tofu burrito

Natlicious Food Scrambled tofu is a great alternative to scrambled egg

A scrambled tofu burrito is just what you need around brunchtime. Try this Natlicious Food recipe with kidney beans, tofu with nutritional yeast, a loaded wrap with hummus, purple cabbage, and avocado cream. It’s great with some spring onion as well.

Find the recipe here.

