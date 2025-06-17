8 Vegan Overnight Oats Recipes

These vegan overnight oats recipes are perfect for summer when you want something cool, quick, and easy in the morning. With no cooking required, you can prep everything the night before and wake up to a ready-to-eat, refreshing breakfast. These recipes are ideal for busy mornings, meal prep, or when it’s just too hot to turn on the stove.

Oats are a great breakfast base. They’re full of fiber, keep you full, and support digestion. Plus, they’re cheap and easy to find. The overnight oats trend has taken off for good reason. You can mix in just about anything – fruity, chocolatey, nutty, or spiced. Whether you’re craving apple pie or mocha flavors, there’s something for everyone.

Each recipe in this list is plant-based and dairy-free. They’re also highly customizable. Add more protein, adjust the sweetness, or swap ingredients based on what you have at home. Best of all, they taste great straight from the fridge.

If you’re looking for a low-effort breakfast that still feels special, try one of these vegan overnight oats recipes. They’ll help you stay cool, full, and on track with your nutrition goals all summer long.

Chocolate banana overnight oats

Amber Asakura Try out this easy to make chocolate banana overnight oats recipe for meal prep this week

Start the morning with these chocolate banana overnight oats from Clean Food Dirty Girl. These easy-to-make overnight oats use uncooked rolled oats, which are great for overnight soaking. This recipe is also perfect for meal prep; just portion it into jars or containers. Add non-dairy milk, banana, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and chocolate chips and enjoy the next day.

Overnight soaked protein oats

For a protein boost, add protein powder to your overnight oats

This next recipe uses a vegan chocolate protein milkshake in these overnight oats. It also contains linseeds, chia, flax, sunflower, and pumpkin seeds. You can use protein powder and plant milk instead, too.

Apple pie overnight oats

Amanda McGillicuddy These apple pie overnight oats are easy to make

Next, try this apple pie overnight oats recipe from World of Vegan. Make it with rolled oats and chia seeds. Then, add spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Sweeten with sugar or maple syrup, add your apple, some vegan granola or chopped nuts, and put it away overnight in the fridge.

Mango and coconut overnight oats

Nourishing Amy This vibrant oats recipe is perfect for summer

This vibrant mango and coconut overnight oats by Amy Lanza is thick, creamy, and paired with delicious fruits, sweet syrup, and crunchy buckwheat. You can prep these oats in five minutes with chia seeds, coconut, and coconut milk, as well as frozen mango. Top with fresh fruits and other toppings in the morning.

Chai spiced overnight oats

Alexa Soto Make these oats in jars for quick meal prep

Chai-spiced overnight oats are also an excellent choice for meal prep. This recipe from Alexa Soto is spiced, flavorful, and easy to prep. You will have to make some chai-infused almond milk, but that’s most of the work. Add your oats, chai almond milk, cinnamon, maple syrup, and chia seeds into a jar, seal, shake, and set in the fridge.

Mocha overnight oats

Nourishing Amy This indulgent mocha bowl is just what you need for breakfast

This appealing mocha overnight oats is indulgent, rich, and can easily be a dessert if you want it to be. Make it with cold brew coffee, chia seeds, and optional maca powder. Then, when they’re ready in the morning, stir the oats and add your berries, almond butter, chocolate, cinnamon, etc.

Maple, almond, and chia overnight oats

Kris Carr These overnight oats are a great breakfast staple

For simple but tasty overnight oats, make these maple, almond, and chia oats by Kris Karr. Use gluten-free thick-cut oats, chia seeds, cinnamon, maple syrup, almond milk, and almond butter. Top with anything you like and enjoy.

Double chocolate overnight oats

Niki Webster If you fancy treating yourself for your next breakfast, these overnight oats could be just what you’re looking for

Finally, try this double chocolate overnight oats recipe. This vegan recipe is for chocolate lovers. It comes from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club and takes only five minutes to prepare. Add rolled oats, plant milk, chia, and nut or seed butter into a jar. Then add vanilla extract, cocoa powder, vegan dark chocolate, agave, and some salt. You can add protein powder and top with any combination of toppings.

