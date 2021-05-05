Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

You can basically have dessert for breakfast, but relatively healthy! Crunchy pecans and a generous drizzle of maple syrup. Yes please!
Duration5 mins
Cook Time5 mins
Servings1 serving

Ingredients

  • 60 g plain porridge oats
  • 200 ml boiling water
  • 25 g pecans chopped
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • pinch sea salt

Instructions

  • 1. Add your boiling water to your porridge oats and stir until thick and creamy (you can also heat through on the hob top for an extra hot bowl of oats).
  • 2. Pour your creamy porridge oats into a bowl and top with pecans, maple syrup and sea salt
  • You can also add a splash of dairy free milk as well if your oats have gotten a little thick, or add some yoghurt for extra creaminess.
This recipe was republished with permission from For The Utter Love Of Food.

Find the original recipe here.

For The Utter Love Of Food

Laura, is the plant based recipe creator, photographer and food stylist behind For The Utter Love Of Food. Laura's mission is to create a space to share her favourite healthy plant based recipes, tips and tricks, all created from a tiny suburban kitchen. Proving one recipe at a time, that plant based food can be easy to make, inexpensive and tasty without compromise.