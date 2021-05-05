Reading Time: < 1 minute
You can basically have dessert for breakfast, but relatively healthy! Crunchy pecans and a generous drizzle of maple syrup. Yes please!
Ingredients
- 60 g plain porridge oats
- 200 ml boiling water
- 25 g pecans chopped
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- pinch sea salt
Instructions
1. Add your boiling water to your porridge oats and stir until thick and creamy (you can also heat through on the hob top for an extra hot bowl of oats).
2. Pour your creamy porridge oats into a bowl and top with pecans, maple syrup and sea salt
You can also add a splash of dairy free milk as well if your oats have gotten a little thick, or add some yoghurt for extra creaminess.
This recipe was republished with permission from For The Utter Love Of Food.
Find the original recipe here.