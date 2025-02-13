These 5-minute blueberry “superfood” oats are a quick and nutritious way to start the day. Oats provide fiber and essential nutrients that support heart health and digestion. This bowl adds “superfoods” like flaxseeds, chia seeds, and blueberries, which are all renowned for their health benefits.

Chia and flaxseeds bring fiber and plant-based protein, making this meal great for busy mornings. The blueberries add natural sweetness and are packed with vitamins. A drizzle of maple syrup and a spoonful of nut butter make the oats even more tasty. You can top them with fresh berries or banana slices for extra flavor.

Since it takes just five minutes to make, this is a great go-to breakfast when you’re short on time. Whether you’re fueling up for a workout or just need something fast, this meal is an easy choice. This recipe comes from Jillian Glenn from her cookbook Healthy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches.

5-minute blueberry superfood oats

Try these tasty 5-minute blueberry superfood oats for a quick and nutritious vegan breakfast. No ratings yet Duration 5 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients 1½ cups (360 ml) water see Healthy Tips

½ cup (45 g) old-fashioned rolled oats gluten-free if needed

½ cup (70 g) frozen wild blueberries

½ tbsp (6 g) chia seeds

½ tbsp (3 g) ground flaxseeds

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup optional, see Healthy Tips

¼ cup (36 g) mixed berries I used raspberries, blackberries, and a few more blueberries

¼ sliced ripe banana

1 tbsp (16 g) nut butter I prefer almond butter or peanut butter Instructions 1 tbsp (16 g) nut butter, I prefer almond butter or peanut butter

Add the water to a small or medium pot and bring to a boil over medium heat. Add the oats and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring often, until the oats are creamy. Remove the oats from the heat and add the frozen blueberries, chia seeds, flaxseeds, vanilla and maple syrup (if using). Mix until the oats are blue and creamy.

Serve the oats in a bowl topped with the mixed berries, banana and your favorite nut butter. Serve warm.

Reprinted with permission from Healthy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Jillian Glenn. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Jillian Glenn.

