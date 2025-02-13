X
5-Minute Blueberry ‘Superfood’ Oats

These oats are a healthy and tasty vegan breakfast

a bowl of 5-minute blueberry superfood oats with banana, nut butter, mixed berries, and chia seeds You can add plant-based protein powder to your oats for a protein boost - Media Credit: Jillian Glenn
These 5-minute blueberry “superfood” oats are a quick and nutritious way to start the day. Oats provide fiber and essential nutrients that support heart health and digestion. This bowl adds “superfoods” like flaxseeds, chia seeds, and blueberries, which are all renowned for their health benefits.

Chia and flaxseeds bring fiber and plant-based protein, making this meal great for busy mornings. The blueberries add natural sweetness and are packed with vitamins. A drizzle of maple syrup and a spoonful of nut butter make the oats even more tasty. You can top them with fresh berries or banana slices for extra flavor.

Since it takes just five minutes to make, this is a great go-to breakfast when you’re short on time. Whether you’re fueling up for a workout or just need something fast, this meal is an easy choice. This recipe comes from Jillian Glenn from her cookbook Healthy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches.

5-minute blueberry superfood oats

Try these tasty 5-minute blueberry superfood oats for a quick and nutritious vegan breakfast.
a bowl of 5-minute blueberry superfood oats with banana, nut butter, mixed berries, and chia seeds
No ratings yet
Duration5 minutes
Servings1

Ingredients

  • cups (360 ml) water see Healthy Tips
  • ½ cup (45 g) old-fashioned rolled oats gluten-free if needed
  • ½ cup (70 g) frozen wild blueberries
  • ½ tbsp (6 g) chia seeds
  • ½ tbsp (3 g) ground flaxseeds
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup optional, see Healthy Tips
  • ¼ cup (36 g) mixed berries I used raspberries, blackberries, and a few more blueberries
  • ¼ sliced ripe banana
  • 1 tbsp (16 g) nut butter I prefer almond butter or peanut butter

Instructions

  • Add the water to a small or medium pot and bring to a boil over medium heat. Add the oats and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring often, until the oats are creamy. Remove the oats from the heat and add the frozen blueberries, chia seeds, flaxseeds, vanilla and maple syrup (if using). Mix until the oats are blue and creamy.
  • Serve the oats in a bowl topped with the mixed berries, banana and your favorite nut butter. Serve warm.

Reprinted with permission from Healthy Vegan Breakfasts and Lunches by Jillian Glenn. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Jillian Glenn.

almond butter

banana

blueberry

chia

kid friendly

recipes

vegan recipes

The Author

Jillian Glenn

Jillian Glenn is the creator of the recipe blog Peanut Butter and Jilly. She is also a nutrition expert and the bestselling author of Easy Low-Cal Vegan Eats and Light & Easy Vegan Baking. She lives in Atlanta, Georgia.

More by Jillian Glenn

