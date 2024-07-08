How To Make This Raspberry Smoothie Bowl In Under 10 Minutes

A raspberry smoothie bowl is a vibrant and nutritious way to start your day. This recipe comes from Natlicious Food and combines fresh raspberries, pomegranate seeds, cocoa nibs, and hemp seeds to create a bowl that’s as visually appealing as it is nutritious. Each ingredient in this vegan smoothie bowl offers unique benefits that contribute to overall wellness. The best part? It takes under 10 minutes to make.

To give you some more insight into each ingredient, here’s a breakdown of some of their benefits. Hemp seeds are a complete source of plant protein, containing all nine essential amino acids. Additionally, pomegranate seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients. They are rich in antioxidants, which help protect your cells from damage and reduce inflammation. Pomegranate seeds are a good source of vitamin C, potassium, and fiber, all of which support heart health and boost the immune system.

Raspberries, another star ingredient, are packed with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. They aid in digestion and have anti-inflammatory properties that can help prevent chronic diseases. Moreover, the inclusion of cocoa nibs in the smoothie bowl adds a delightful crunch and nutritional boost. Cocoa nibs are minimally processed chocolate that retain high levels of antioxidants, magnesium, and iron.

Together, these ingredients make the raspberry smoothie bowl a delicious and healthful choice for breakfast or a snack, offering a perfect balance of flavors and nutrients.

Raspberry smoothie bowl

Give this vegan, nut-free, gluten-free, raspberry smoothie bowl a try for breakfast. It's super easy to make. All you need is a food processor for your pomegranate seeds, frozen raspberries, frozen bananas, plant-based milk, and tablespoons of chia, hemp hearts, and flax, respectively. Serve it with your choice of toppings, cocoa nibs, dried raspberries, hemp seeds, and your choice of fresh fruit. ¼ No ratings yet Duration 10 minutes mins Servings 1 Ingredients 20 grams pomegranate seeds frozen or fresh

70 grams frozen raspberries

100 grams frozen banana

130 ml plant-based milk

1 tbsp of each chia, hemp hearts, and flax seeds Serve with Cocoa nibs

Dried raspberries

Hemp seeds

Fresh fruit of choice Instructions Add all the ingredients in a food processer and blend until smooth.

You might need to stop and scrape the seeds from bottom.

Serve with whatever toppings you prefer, but remember that it's good to have different textures, something crunchy – like nuts and seeds, something chewy – like dried fruits, and you can also add some nut or seed butter if you want.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can find the original here.

