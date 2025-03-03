X
Breakfast Vegan Recipes

These 4 Ingredient Vegan Crepes Can Be Made Sweet Or Savory

Get creative with these easy vegan crepes

a picture of 4 ingredient vegan crepes covered in strawberries, yogurt, and a berry coulis Crepes can be anything you want them to be, sweet or savory - Media Credit: Viva's Vegan Recipe Club
If you’re celebrating pancake day, or just fancy an effortless and fun weekend breakfast, try your hand at these four-ingredient vegan crepes.

These vegan crepes come from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club. They are quick, simple, and versatile, perfect for both sweet and savory fillings. The crepes come together with just flour, plant milk, water, and a pinch of salt. They are easy to whip up and can be customized to suit your cravings. Whether you’re serving them for breakfast, lunch, or dessert, the possibilities are endless.

For sweet crepes, try topping them with fresh fruit, vegan Nutella, jams, coconut cream, or maple syrup. For savory options, you can fill them with sautéed vegetables, hummus, or vegan cheese. You can also add breakfast plant proteins like vegan bacon or just a tofu scramble to your crepes. The options are endless and the choice is yours.

4 Ingredient Vegan Crepes

Make this French classic at home without animal products. Serve them with anything your heart desires, savory or sweet.
a picture of 4 ingredient vegan crepes covered in strawberries, yogurt, and a berry coulis
Duration12 minutes
Cook Time10 minutes
Prep Time2 minutes
Servings6

Ingredients

  • 150 g/1 cup plain flour
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 350 ml/1½ cups unsweetened plant milk soya and almond work best
  • 1 tbsp neutral oil (e.g. rapeseed) plus extra for frying

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, mix the flour and salt together before stirring in the plant milk and oil.
  • Heat a little oil in a crêpe pan or wide frying pan on a medium-high heat.
  • When the oil is hot, pour a small ladle of batter into the pan, swirling it around so that it thinly coats the pan.
  • Fry on both sides until lightly golden.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club and you can find the original recipe here.

Tagged

4 ingredients

easy recipe

kid friendly

non dairy milk

plant milk

recipes

vegan crepes

vegan recipes

heading/author

The Author

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club

Viva! is a UK-registered charity which educates people about the realities of factory farming and how it impacts our health, the planet and animals.

More by Viva's Vegan Recipe Club

