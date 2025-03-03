These 4 Ingredient Vegan Crepes Can Be Made Sweet Or Savory

If you’re celebrating pancake day, or just fancy an effortless and fun weekend breakfast, try your hand at these four-ingredient vegan crepes.

Read more: 7 Vegan Fall Breakfast Ideas

These vegan crepes come from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club. They are quick, simple, and versatile, perfect for both sweet and savory fillings. The crepes come together with just flour, plant milk, water, and a pinch of salt. They are easy to whip up and can be customized to suit your cravings. Whether you’re serving them for breakfast, lunch, or dessert, the possibilities are endless.

For sweet crepes, try topping them with fresh fruit, vegan Nutella, jams, coconut cream, or maple syrup. For savory options, you can fill them with sautéed vegetables, hummus, or vegan cheese. You can also add breakfast plant proteins like vegan bacon or just a tofu scramble to your crepes. The options are endless and the choice is yours.

Read more: 20 High Protein Breakfast Ideas

4 Ingredient Vegan Crepes

Make this French classic at home without animal products. Serve them with anything your heart desires, savory or sweet. No ratings yet Duration 12 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 2 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients 150 g/1 cup plain flour

¼ tsp salt

350 ml/1½ cups unsweetened plant milk soya and almond work best

1 tbsp neutral oil (e.g. rapeseed) plus extra for frying Instructions In a large bowl, mix the flour and salt together before stirring in the plant milk and oil.

Heat a little oil in a crêpe pan or wide frying pan on a medium-high heat.

When the oil is hot, pour a small ladle of batter into the pan, swirling it around so that it thinly coats the pan.

Fry on both sides until lightly golden.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club and you can find the original recipe here.

Read more: 30 Fall Recipes To Warm Up Your Evenings