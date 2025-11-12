13 Wholesome Orange Veggie Recipes

When the weather cools down, orange vegetables take center stage. These wholesome orange veggie recipes make the most of seasonal produce like carrots, pumpkin, butternut squash, and sweet potato. They’re naturally rich in vitamins, fiber, and flavor – perfect for cozy meals through autumn and winter.

Each recipe uses these bright, nourishing ingredients in a simple way. Think creamy soups, hearty bowls, and baked dishes that feel warm without being heavy. These vegetables bring color to your plate and real nutrition to your day.

Cooking with seasonal produce means eating fresher and wasting less. Whether you roast them, blend them, or mash them, these orange veggies make everyday meals easier and healthier. Simple, versatile, and filling – this list celebrates the best of cold-weather vegetables, one ingredient at a time.

Butternut squash carrot soup

Nuts & Twigs Soup is the ultimate fall lunch

The first of the wholesome orange veggie recipes you should try is an easy butternut and carrot soup by Regina Pearce. Roasted carrots, squash, and garlic blend with coconut milk and warm spices for a smooth, golden soup that’s simple and naturally creamy.

Find the recipe here.

Pumpkin croquettes

Gaz Oakley & Tom Kong Enjoy these flavorful croquettes with a spicy dip

For a tasty snack or side, make these pumpkin croquettes by Gaz Oakley this autumn. Mashed pumpkin, chili, and five-spice form the flavorful filling, coated in sesame panko and fried until crisp. Perfect with hot sauce or shared straight from the pan.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted squash and quinoa Buddha bowl

Rise Shine Cook This gluten-free roasted squash and quinoa bowl is full of protein and fiber

Next, make this Buddha bowl with quinoa and roasted squash, onion, and red pepper. This recipe is from Rise Shine Cook layers warm roasted vegetables over quinoa with chickpeas, spinach, and a bright almond-citrus sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Buffalo chickpeas on roasted sweet potato

Romy London This fall meal uses in-season ingredients to make an easy but tasty dinner

For something quick, high-protein, and moreish, make this roasted sweet potato with buffalo chickpeas by Romy London. Spicy chickpeas cooked in smoky buffalo sauce sit over roasted sweet potatoes, topped with coconut yogurt and coriander for a balanced, flavorful meal.

Find the recipe here.

Oven-roasted squash and tomato dhal

Clare Winfield This dhal recipe has all the makings of a staple

This one-pan squash and tomato dhal by Deliciously Ella is super easy to make for dinner. Everything roasts together in one dish – red lentils, squash, and tomatoes – for a creamy, fragrant meal with warm spices and minimal cleanup.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut squash and miso risotto

Plant Baes This dish is rich in umami flavors thanks to the use of miso

This butternut and miso risotto by Plantbaes turns a classic into something new. The sweetness of roasted squash meets the savory edge of miso and sage pesto, creating a creamy dish that feels both rustic and refined.

Find the recipe here.

Cream of carrot and hazelnut tagliatelle

Gaz Oakley & Tom Kong Carrots are tasty, versatile, and high in vitamin A

Gaz Oakley’s cream of carrot tagliatelle is a great way to use up carrots. Roasted carrots and hazelnuts blend into a smooth, nutty sauce with hints of miso and mustard. It’s rich, bright, and perfect for a simple fall pasta night.

Find the recipe here.

Pumpkin and bourbon brulee tart

Ana Rusu This creamy brulee tart has a wonderful caramelized top

This sweet and seasonal pumpkin and bourbon brulee tart by Ana Rusu is a must-try. A crisp pastry shell holds a smooth pumpkin filling infused with maple and bourbon, topped with caramelized sugar for a golden finish. Serve chilled with vegan cream.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato and blood orange salad with mustard vinaigrette

Isa Chandra Moskowitz Add your favorite plant protein to this salad to make a more filling meal

This fresh sweet potato and blood orange salad by Post Punk Kitchen will make a great addition to your fall recipes. Roasted sweet potato, blood orange, and greens come together with a mustard vinaigrette for a bright, tangy seasonal salad.

Find the recipe here.

Apple and sweet potato chickpea tagine

Jazz Apple Add more veggies to your diet with these incredible vegan recipes

Try this apple, sweet potato, and chickpea tagine. It’s a warm, spiced stew that balances sweet apple with harissa heat. Slow-cooked and aromatic, it makes a hearty, flavor-packed centerpiece for dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy pumpkin pasta with maple sage and pecan crumb

Rebecca Hincke This creamy pumpkin pasta has a tasty maple sage and pecan crumble topping

If you love pasta and the taste of autumn, make this creamy pumpkin pasta by Rebecca Hincke. It’s rich, garlicky, and smooth, with a sweet maple sage and pecan crumb for contrast. The pumpkin purée creates a velvety sauce that clings perfectly to each bite.

Find the recipe here.

Candied sweet potato ice cream

Emily Kan This ice cream recipe tastes like sweet potato pie

Love festive pies? Try this candied sweet potato ice cream by Denna Jalal that replicates those flavors. Made with roasted sweet potatoes, coconut milk, maple syrup, marshmallows, and pecans, it’s creamy, sweet, and rich.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy roasted butternut squash and spinach dhal

Amy Lanza Butternut squash mixed with a coconut-based dahl curry is just what you need for a cozy meal

Last on the list is this creamy roasted butternut squash and spinach dhal by Nourishing Amy. The roasted squash adds sweetness to the spiced lentil base, while coconut milk and peanut butter make it creamy. Spinach and lime bring freshness to this balanced, hearty dish.

Find the recipe here.

