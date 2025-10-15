10 Vegan Savory Tart Ideas You Can Make Anytime

Savory tarts are one of those dishes you can enjoy anytime. They’re simple, versatile, and make a great option for lunch, dinner, and even the centerpiece at a gathering. If you’re looking for vegan savory tart ideas, there are plenty of ways to make them with vegetables, herbs, and a creamy element to hold everything together. Unlike pies, they’re open-faced, which means the filling is on full display.

What makes savory tarts so useful is how easily you can adapt them. Load them with greens, mushrooms, onions, or squash. Try creamy quiche-style fillings or keep things lighter with caramelized vegetables. Serve them hot out of the oven, or make them ahead and enjoy them cold the next day.

Give these recipes a go and get creative. Tarts are easy to make your own, whether you swap in seasonal vegetables or use whatever you already have on hand. With a simple crust and a good filling, you can’t go wrong.

Leek, mushroom, and blue cheese quiche

Vegan Recipe Club Not all quiches contain animal products

To start this list of vegan savory tart ideas, try a vegan blue cheese quiche created by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. With leeks, mushrooms, and dairy-free blue cheese, it’s a rich and flavorful twist on the classic quiche.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized veg and feta pie

BOSH! This cheesy pie is perfect for spring

This recipe by BOSH! layers leeks, spinach, and herbs with a silken tofu filling and dairy-free cheese for a rich, creamy bake. The topping of asparagus and vegan burrata makes it look impressive while keeping the flavors fresh and balanced.

Find the recipe here.

Quiche Lorraine

Brett Cobley This vegan take on the French classic is high in protein

Try this high-protein quiche Lorraine by Brett Cobley. It uses a chickpea flour and tofu base instead of eggs, then adds spinach, vine tomatoes, and rice paper bacon for flavor. Finished with a creamy vegan cheese topping, it’s a filling, plant-based take on the French classic.

Find the recipe here.

Leek, cavolo nero, and sweet potato tart

British Leeks This tart uses roasted sweet potato

This leek cavolo nero and sweet potato tart from British Leeks makes a hearty yet light meal with plenty of flavor. Sweet potato adds a soft, caramelized base, while leeks and cavolo nero bring balance and nutrition. Warm spices like cumin, sage, and fennel tie everything together in a crisp shortcrust pastry.

Find the recipe here.

Asparagus, potato, and broccoli quiche

Flavorphotos This plant-based quiche is made with chickpea flour

This asparagus, potato, and broccoli quiche from V For Life uses a chickpea flour base for a protein-rich filling with a cheesy, eggy flavor. Packed with tender vegetables and baked in shortcrust pastry, it’s a simple yet versatile dish that works for lunch, dinner, or gatherings.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized shallot and tomato tart

Photography by Jo Sidey If you love bold flavors, then this onion and tomato tart will be right up your alley

Next, try this crisp and tangy tart by Saskia Sidey. The dish uses confit tomatoes with garlic and thyme, and caramelized shallots over vegan puff pastry. Finished with capers, lemon zest, and basil, it’s a vibrant mix of sweet, savory, and fresh flavors.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free asparagus quiche with quinoa crust

The Garden Party A quinoa crust makes this gluten-free

Next, make this quinoa-crusted asparagus quiche by The Garden Party. The base swaps pastry for a quinoa and flaxseed crust, giving it extra protein and crunch. Inside, silken tofu, asparagus, artichokes, and peas bake into a creamy, flavorful filling that works hot or cold.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut squash and mushroom tart

Happy Skin Kitchen This high-protein tart has an oat-flour base

A mix of roasted butternut squash, mushrooms, and tofu ricotta makes this tart creamy and full of flavor. Created by Happy Skin Kitchen, it’s baked in a rustic oat and almond crust for a wholesome twist on a classic.

Find the recipe here.

8-ingredient asparagus tart

Natlicious Food Manifest that springtime feeling with asparagus, lemon, and dill

This vegan asparagus tart is bright, quick, and full of flavor. Natlicious Food combines puff pastry, vegan cream cheese, lemon, and dill with roasted asparagus on top, creating a crisp, zesty dish that works well for lunch or a light dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized onion tart

Ela Vegan This German tart has a gluten-free crust

This vegan caramelized onion tart by Ela Vegan is a twist on the German dish Zwiebelkuchen. It uses red onions, leeks, and peppers with a chickpea flour base for a rich, savory filling, all baked inside a gluten-free crust.

Find the recipe here.

