Try this cream of carrot and hazelnut tagliatelle for a cozy autumn dinner.

This recipe from Plant to Plate by Gaz Oakley blends simple staple ingredients into something really special. The sauce combines roasted carrots, onion, and garlic with soaked hazelnuts, miso, and a hint of Dijon mustard. The result is velvety, nutty, and full of depth.

The carrots bring a unique sweetness and vibrant color to the dish, and turn creamy when roasted. When the natural sugars in the carrots caramelize, their texture becomes rich and smooth; perfect for coating long ribbons of tagliatelle.

Creamy pasta dishes like this one make ideal comfort food for chilly evenings. It’s easy to prepare yet feels indulgent, with the hazelnuts adding a buttery finish. Serve it straight from the pan with cracked black pepper and fresh thyme for a meal that’s both wholesome and comforting.

Carrots are also a great seasonal choice right now. They’re rich in beta-carotene, which supports healthy skin and vision, and are full of antioxidants that help keep your immune system strong. (Cooking carrots makes them even more nutritious by boosting the beta-carotene content.)

Make the cream of carrot and hazelnut tagliatelle

Get your dose of vitamin A this fall with this carrot tagliatelle. Simple, vibrant, and nourishing, it's a reminder that good food doesn't need to be complicated. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 5 carrots

1 whole garlic bulb halved across the circumference

1 onion peeled and halved

5 sprigs of thyme

½ tsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp olive oil

130 g (1 cup/41/2oz) hazelnuts, or use cashew or macadamia nuts (or seeds for nut-free)

240 ml (1 cup) hot vegetable stock

500 g (1lb 2oz) dried tagliatelle

1 tsp miso paste

2 tsp Dijon mustard

5 tbsp nutritional yeast

125 ml (½ cup) cashew nut milk

Sea salt and cracked black pepper Instructions Preheat your oven to 200°C/180°C fan (400°F/Gas Mark 6).

Place the carrots in a roasting tray with the halved garlic bulb, onion, thyme, smoked paprika, olive oil and 1 teaspoon each of salt and cracked black pepper. Mix together really well, then roast in the oven for about 35 minutes, or until the carrots are soft.

Meanwhile, soak the nuts in the hot vegetable stock.

Ten minutes before the carrots are cooked, cook your pasta according to the packet instructions, until al dente.

Add the cooked carrots and onion to a blender or food processor and squeeze in the flesh from the roasted garlic bulb. Now add the soaked nuts and their stock, the miso paste, mustard, nutritional yeast and milk. Blitz until super smooth.

Drain the cooked pasta, reserving a little pasta cooking water in the pan, then stir the creamy carrot sauce through the pasta, adding seasoning if needed.

Extracted from Plant to Plate by Gaz Oakley (Quadrille, £25), Photography by Gaz Oakley & Tom Kong.

