Comfort food season is here, and this apple and sweet potato chickpea tagine recipe is perfect for cold evenings.

Chickpeas are a powerhouse of nutrition. As well as being a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals, they are an excellent source of plant-based protein. Chickpeas are also high in fiber, which supports healthy digestion and promotes gut health. They contain important minerals such as iron, magnesium, and phosphorus, which contribute to maintaining healthy bones and overall metabolic function.

This recipe balances sweet and spicy flavors using apples, sweet potato, and harissa paste. It’s a great dinner party dish, but it also works perfectly for a nutritious and filling weekend meal (it’s quite time intensive, so maybe not the best recipe for after work on weeknights).

Apple and sweet potato chickpea tagine

This vegan tagine recipe is perfect for fall. It's warm, heart, filling, and packed full of nutrients No ratings yet Duration 2 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Cook Time 2 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Servings 3 servings Ingredients 2 Jazz apples, cored and diced

A glug of olive oil

1 red onion, peeled and diced

1 tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp cumin

1 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1 tbsp harissa paste

1 large sweet potato, cut into small pieces

1 aubergine, cut into small cubes

1 carrot, diced

410 g tin of chickpeas, drained

410 g tin of chopped tomatoes

250 ml vegetable stock

Salt and black pepper

Freshly chopped parsley

Couscous and flatbreads and dips of your choice, to serve Instructions Preheat the oven to 150°C, fan 130°C, gas 2.

Heat the olive oil in an ovenproof lidded casserole, add the diced onion and cook for 3-4 minutes until beginning to soften.

Add the spices, stir and then add the harissa paste and cook for 2 minutes more.

Stir in the sweet potato, aubergine, carrot, apple, drained chickpeas, chopped tomatoes and stock, give one final stir, season with salt and pepper then cover with a lid and transfer to the oven and cook for 2 hours.

When cooked, serve the tagine heaped into warmed bowls, sprinkled with chopped parsley with the couscous, flatbread and dips to accompany.

