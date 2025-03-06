Creamy Vegan Roasted Butternut Squash And Spinach Dhal

Amy Lanza’s creamy roasted butternut squash and spinach dhal from Feel Good Kitchen is a vibrant and nourishing dish. It combines the richness of roasted squash with the creaminess of a coconut milk-based dhal, creating a comforting and protein-packed meal. The red lentils in the dhal provide a solid source of plant-based protein, making it filling and nutritious.

The dish is full of flavors from a mix of warming spices, including cumin, turmeric, and paprika. Spinach adds a fresh, green note, while the coconut milk keeps the sauce creamy and smooth. This dish is not only hearty but also packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Whether you serve it with rice, naan, or just enjoy it on its own, this dhal makes for a complete, flavorful meal that’s perfect for any day of the week. It’s also great for meal prep, as it stores well in the fridge or freezer.

Creamy roasted butternut squash and spinach dhal

This dish is full of veggies and high protein lentils. With dark leafy spinach, miso, and coconut yogurt expect layers of flavor in this dhal. No ratings yet Duration 50 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the roasted squash 1 butternut squash peeled, deseeded and cubed (600g, once prepped)

1 tsp hot smoked paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

1½ tbsp olive oil

salt and pepper to taste For the dhal 1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp hot smoked paprika

½ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp black mustard seeds

1 onion cut into small dice

4 garlic cloves crushed

A thumb-size piece of root ginger peeled and grated

1 red pepper deseeded and cut into small dice

200 g dried split red lentils

1x400g can chopped tomatoes

1x400ml can full-fat coconut milk

2 tbsp tomato purée/paste

2 tbsp runny smooth peanut butter

1 tbsp brown rice miso paste

Juice of 1 lime

60 g cups baby spinach To serve 4 tbsp thick coconut yogurt

Cooked brown rice or other whole grain of your choice

Pitta or naan breads

2 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

A handful of fresh coriander/cilantro or parsley

2 spring onions/ scallions sliced Instructions Start by preparing the roasted squash. Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas 6 and line a large baking sheet with baking parchment.

Add the cubed squash and toss with the ground spices, olive oil and some salt and pepper. Bake in the oven for 25–30 minutes until tender and starting to char. Toss the cubes halfway through cooking so they cook evenly.

Meanwhile, prepare the dhal. Heat a large non-stick pan with the olive oil over a medium-high heat, and once hot, add the cumin, paprika, turmeric and mustard seeds. Fry off and pop for 1 minute before adding in the onion, garlic, ginger and red pepper. Stir well and fry for another 5 minutes to soften the onion.

Now add in the red lentils, tomatoes, coconut milk, 240ml/81⁄2fl oz/1 cup water, tomato purée, peanut butter and miso paste. Season with salt and pepper to taste and stir well. Bring to a gentle bubble, then cover and cook over a medium heat for 25 minutes until really creamy. Stir often so the lentils don’t stick to the bottom of the pan.

Before serving, add the lime juice and baby spinach to the pan and stir for 1–2 minutes to wilt the leaves. Stir in half of the roasted squash now.

To serve, spoon the dhal into bowls and top with some coconut yogurt and the rest of the roasted squash. Serve alongside some brown rice (or other grain) and pitta or naan breads, then I like to add some sesame seeds, fresh herbs and spring onions.

Eat straight away, or keep the dhal for later. Allow it to cool, then refrigerate in a sealed container for 3–5 days, or freeze for 1 month, then defrost (if frozen) and warm back up to eat.

Recipes republished with permission from Feel Good Kitchen, by Amy Lanza (Nourish Books). Publication date: March 2025. £22.00 Hardback. Photography and text copyright © Amy Lanza 2025. Available to order now.

