This Butternut Squash Carrot Soup Is Perfect For Fall

It’s officially soup season, and this butternut squash and carrot soup is a great vegan lunch to add to your recipe roster.

This creamy plant-based soup is a Nuts & Twigs creation, and it requires just a few simple ingredients. This soup is perfect for fall, as butternut squash and carrot are in season right now.

Butternut squash is an excellent source of vitamins A and C, and very high in dietary fiber, which aids in digestion and can help regulate blood sugar levels. Carrots are also highly nutritious and offer several health benefits, primarily due to their rich content of vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants. They are particularly known for being an excellent source of beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A, an essential nutrient for maintaining healthy vision, supporting immune function, and promoting skin health. Carrots also provide a good amount of dietary fiber, which supports digestive health and may aid in reducing cholesterol levels.

This delicious Butternut Squash Carrot Soup is made with sweet carrots, creamy butternut squash, shallot, and spices. It's a great way to warm up on a chilly day and perfect for a cozy, nutritious meal everyone wants to eat. No ratings yet Duration 50 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 bowls Ingredients 1 pound frozen butternut squash

1 pound carrots, chopped (2-3 large carrots)

1 shallot, cut into fourths

4 garlic cloves, unpeeled

1-2 tbsp olive oil, for coating the vegetables

3 cups vegetable broth

1 can coconut milk (optional for creaminess)

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp ground cumin

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

optional: toasted pepitas and fried sage leaves* Instructions Preheat Oven : Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

Prepare Vegetables : Spread the diced butternut squash, chopped carrots, quartered shallot, and unpeeled garlic cloves on a baking sheet. Drizzle with 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil, and add the cumin, ginger, nutmeg, salt, and black pepper. Toss to coat all the vegetables.

Roast Vegetables : Roast in the preheated oven for 30 minutes or until the vegetables are tender and slightly caramelized.

Cool and Peel Garlic : After removing the vegetables from the oven, allow them to cool down. Squeeze the roasted garlic out of their skins.

Blend Roasted Vegetables and Broth : Add the roasted vegetables and vegetable broth to a blender. If you have a high-speed blender that can cook/heat soup, you can continue to blend for 5 minutes until the soup begins to steam out of the top. When it's done, add the coconut milk and blend for 30 seconds more for a delicious soup. If you're using a regular blender, continue to the next step.

Heating the Soup : Add the blended soup to a pot and bring to a boil, then simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk until warmed through. Reserve some coconut milk if you want to make any designs on the soup's surface.

Garnish and Serve: Serve with toasted pepitas and fried sage for a nice presentation. See notes for directions. *To toast the pepitas, place a pan over medium-high heat without oil, add pepitas. Shake the pan occasionally until the pepitas puff up and turn mostly golden brown (about 3-4 minutes), then pour them onto a plate to cool, as they may burn if left in the hot pan. If you want to add salt, I recommend adding a little bit of oil to help the salt adhere to the seed. *If you want to add fried sage leaves as a garnish, heat extra-virgin olive oil in a skillet. Fry sage leaves in a single layer until crisp (about 30-45 seconds), turning occasionally with a slotted spoon or tongs. Remove with a slotted spoon, drain on paper towels, and sprinkle with salt. No blender, no problem. You can use an immersion blender to make the soup. Instead of adding the roasted vegetables and broth to a blender in step 5, place the ingredients in a pot and simmer for 10 minutes. Then, use an immersion blender to blend until smooth. It won’t be as silky as using a blender, but it will still taste great. Finally, stir in the coconut milk and warm through for a few more minutes.

This recipe was republished with permission from Nuts & Twigs. You can view the original recipe here.

