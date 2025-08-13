Candied Sweet Potato Ice Cream (Dairy-Free)

This candied sweet potato ice cream is a vegan frozen dessert with an unexpected twist. It uses creamy sweet potato purée for flavor, color, and natural sweetness. Coconut milk adds richness, while plant-based marshmallows and pecans give it a fun, chewy crunch. The result is a dessert that feels cozy and celebratory, perfect for holiday gatherings or any time you want something special.

The process starts by roasting sweet potatoes until golden and tender. Once cooled, they’re puréed and blended with coconut milk, maple syrup, and unrefined sugars for a smooth, flavorful base. The mixture chills before churning, which gives the ice cream its light, creamy texture.

Read more: Vegan Biscoff Ice Cream Sandwich

This recipe – from Incredible Vegan Ice Cream by Deena Jalal – is easy to prepare ahead of time. After churning, marshmallows and pecans are folded in for a mix of chewy and crunchy bites. Serve this ice cream at family dinners, festive parties, or as a fun treat for kids. It’s a plant-based dessert that everyone can enjoy, and its vibrant orange color makes it a standout on any dessert table.

How to make candied sweet potato ice cream

This candied sweet potato ice cream is a creamy, plant-based treat with a festive feel. Sweet, rich, and studded with marshmallows and pecans, it’s a dessert everyone will love. No ratings yet Duration 7 hours hrs 55 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 1 quart Ingredients 2 raw sweet potatoes

2¼ cups (540 ml) all-natural canned coconut milk

2 tbsp (25 g) organic unrefined cane sugar

2 tbsp (24 g) organic light brown sugar

2 tbsp (30 ml) organic agave

2 tbsp (30 ml) pure maple syrup

Pinch of sea salt

½ cup (25 g) all-natural, plant-based marshmallows

¼ cup (25 g) pecans chopped Instructions Preheat your oven to 350°F (177°C). Lightly grease a baking sheet with a neutral oil, such as coconut oil or canola oil. Peel and chop the sweet potatoes and lay them in an even layer on the baking sheet. Bake them for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork tender and golden. Once they’re cool, use a food processor or fork to purée them. Set aside 1 cup (150 g) of the sweet potato purée.

Use a high-speed or immersion blender to mix the coconut milk, sugars, agave, and maple syrup.

Add the puréed potato and salt, and blend until the mixture is completely smooth. Chill it for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

Once it’s chilled, add the mixture to your ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Most machines take 10 to 15 minutes depending on the temperature of the mix, and when it’s finished it should look like soft serve. Once it’s churned, transfer the ice cream to a large, freezer-safe container and gently fold in the marshmallows and pecans. Smooth the top, cover the ice cream tightly, and freeze it for at least 5 to 6 hours, or until it is firm.

You can store this ice cream in the freezer in a sealed container for up to 1 week.

Reprinted with permission from Incredible Vegan Ice Cream by Deena Jalal. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Emily Kan.

Read more: How To Make Vegan Apple Pie