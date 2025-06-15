X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Oven-Roasted Squash And Tomato Dhal

This one-pan dish is perfect for the whole family

Oven-roasted squash and tomato dhal with coconut milk and ginger This dhal recipe has all the makings of a staple - Media Credit: Clare Winfield
For a tasty, low-effort dinner tonight, try this oven-roasted squash and tomato dhal. Dhal is a beloved staple in many homes for good reason. It’s simple, comforting, and full of flavor. This oven-roasted version brings a cozy twist with soft butternut squash and juicy tomatoes. Red lentils form the base of the dish, offering a high-protein, budget-friendly option that cooks quickly and absorbs flavor well.

This recipe comes from How To Go Plant-Based by Ella Mills. Everything roasts in one pan, making cleanup easy. The squash becomes tender and slightly sweet, balancing the richness of the tomatoes and creamy coconut milk. Ginger, garlic, turmeric, and curry powder create a warm, fragrant base that fills the kitchen as it bakes.

End off with a squeeze of lemon juice, coconut yogurt, and fresh cilantro. You can add chili flakes for a kick. This dhal works as a hearty main or a side, and it’s perfect for meal prep or family dinners. Affordable ingredients, nourishing texture, and big flavor – it’s everything a good plant-based meal should be.

A wholesome vegan dinner

This dhal is best served with coconut yogurt, fresh cilantro, and chili flakes.
Oven-roasted squash and tomato dhal with coconut milk and ginger
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 red onion finely sliced
  • 1 butternut squash seeded, peeled, and cut into 11/4-inch chunks
  • 1 thumb-sized piece of gingerroot peeled and finely grated
  • 2 garlic cloves crushed
  • ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1 tablespoon mild curry powder
  • tablespoons olive oil
  • ¾ cup red lentils washed and drained
  • 1 × 14oz can of chopped tomatoes
  • 1 × 14oz can of coconut milk
  • 1 cup hot vegetable stock
  • 1 lemon halved
  • Sea salt and black pepper
To serve
  • Coconut yogurt
  • Small handful of cilantro coarsely chopped pinch of dried chili flakes (optional)
  • Pinch of dried chili flakes (optional)

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  • Put the onion, squash, ginger root, garlic, turmeric, and curry powder into a large roasting pan. Drizzle over the olive oil and season with a teaspoon of sea salt and a generous amount of black pepper. Toss everything together so that it’s all nicely coated, then spread out in a single, even layer.
  • Place the pan in the oven and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the squash and onion have taken on a little color.
  • Remove the pan from the oven and add the lentils, tomatoes, coconut milk and stock. Stir well and return to the oven for 30 minutes, until the squash is just tender and the lentils are soft.
  • Season and squeeze over some fresh lemon juice to taste, then serve with a dollop of coconut yogurt.
  • Scatter with cilantro and chili flakes (if using), to serve.

Excerpted from How To Go Plant-Based by Ella Mills, published in 2022 by Yellow Kite, an imprint of Hodder & Stoughton. Recipe photography by Clare Winfield.

The Author

Ella Mills

ELLA MILLS is an award-winning cookery author, entrepreneur and a champion of plant-based living. She started the popular recipe website, deliciouslyella.com, before releasing a #1 app and writing the fastest selling debut cookbook in the UK, Deliciously Ella, which was named Amazon's biggest-selling book in the year of publication and was a New York Times bestseller. She has since released a further five bestselling books and built a social media audience of approximately 4 million people. In 2015 Ella started working with her husband, Matthew Mills, and together they have launched over 100 plant-based food products into 10,000+ stores across the UK and globally, with customers including Tesco, Ocado, Morrisons, Waitrose, Holland and Barrett, Boots, Sainsburys and more. With a team of almost 50 people, they’re running one of the fastest growing food brands in the UK. They have also opened a London restaurant, Plants, dedicated to showing the breath of plant-based cooking. In 2017, Ella and Matthew won the Ernst & Young Rising Star Award at the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in London. They live in West London with their two daughters.

