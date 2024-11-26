Buffalo chickpeas on roasted sweet potato is perfect for a wholesome dinner or meal prep. The sweet potatoes, roasted until tender, serve as a base for the spicy chickpea topping. Buffalo sauce, made with hot sauce, tomato paste, and spices like smoked paprika, adds a tangy, smoky kick that’s perfectly balanced by creamy coconut yogurt and a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Read more: 7 Sweet Potato Recipes

Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A, fiber, and antioxidants, supporting eye health and digestion. Chickpeas provide plant-based protein and fiber, making the meal both filling and nutritious. The coconut yogurt adds healthy fats and a cool contrast to the spiciness, while fresh coriander offers a burst of freshness.

Read more: There’s More To Chickpeas Than Hummus, Try These 6 Creative Vegan Recipes

Buffalo chickpeas on roasted sweet potato

These vegan buffalo chickpea-stuffed sweet potatoes are loaded with smoky and tangy flavors, topped with coconut yogurt, and finished with fresh coriander and balsamic glaze. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 15 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 4 medium-size sweet potatoes

200 g dried chickpeas soaked, cooked & rinsed

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion finely diced

2 tbsp hot sauce

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 tsp smoked paprika powder

½ tsp garlic powder

150-200 ml water for adjusting sauce texture

60 ml coconut yoghurt + extra for serving

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

Balsamic glaze for serving Instructions Prepare the chickpeas Soak the dried chickpeas overnight or for at least 8 hours. Drain and rinse.

Cook the chickpeas by boiling them in water for about 1 hour or until they are tender but not mushy. Drain, rinse and set aside. Prepare the sweet potatoes Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Wash and scrub the sweet potatoes. Pierce them with a fork a few times to allow steam to escape during baking.

Rub each sweet potato with a little olive oil and sprinkle with salt and black pepper.

Place the sweet potatoes on a baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for about 45-60 minutes, or until they are tender when pierced with a fork. Prepare the buffalo chickpeas In a pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat and sauté the onion until translucent.

Add the cooked chickpeas to the pan and sauté for a few minutes until they start to crisp up.

In a bowl, mix together the hot sauce, tomato paste, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper, then pour the buffalo sauce over the chickpeas in the pan.

Cook the chickpeas in the buffalo sauce for an additional 5-7 minutes, stirring to coat evenly. Adjust the texture of the sauce with a little water, and then stir in the coconut yoghurt before removing from the heat. Assemble and serve Once the sweet potatoes are cooked, remove them from the oven.

Slice each sweet potato down the center and top each sweet potato with the buffalo chickpeas.

Add a dollop of coconut yoghurt on top for extra creaminess and garnish with fresh coriander. Drizzle with balsamic glaze before serving and enjoy.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: 10 Recipes That Use In-Season Vegetables For Fall