Asparagus Is In Season Right Now – 7 Vegan Recipes To Try

Asparagus season is in full swing, and there’s no better time to enjoy this tasty, nutritious, and seriously underrated vegetable.

Read more: 15 Vegan Picnic Recipes

If you aren’t familiar with asparagus, it’s a perennial vegetable known for its slender, spear-like shoots. It belongs to the lily family, and is usually green in color (though there are some purple and white varieties available if you fancy trying something a bit different…). Asparagus is known for its tender texture and sweet and earthy flavor. It works well in a wide variety of dishes, whether in a main, starter or side. It can be steamed, roasted, grilled, sautéed, or even eaten raw if you want to.

When it comes to asparagus health benefits, it’s got a lot going for it. It provides significant amounts of vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as folate, iron, and fiber. Asparagus really is a great addition to your diet, and it’s well worth experimenting with recipes while it’s at its freshest and best in the spring months.

Read more: 6 Vegan Pasta Salad Recipes

Vegan asparagus recipes

The below recipes feature a wide range of vegan asparagus recipes to suit pretty much whatever mood you’re in. Whether you’re after a nice big comforting bowl of pasta or a fresh spring tart, here are seven asparagus recipes to try.

Asparagus pasta

Natlicious Food This vegan pasta recipe makes for a great midweek meal

If ever there was a match made in heaven, it’s asparagus and pasta. Add vegan cheese into the mix and you have the ultimate spring comfort food recipe. This Natlicious Food creation features so much flavor with lemon, garlic, and chili. It’s also very easy to make, and packs in the health benefits of nutritional yeast.

Find the recipe here.

Asparagus tart

Natlicious Food Manifest that Springtime feeling with asparagus, lemon, and dill

Asparagus goes incredibly well in tart – and this recipe couldn’t be easier to make. By using a ready rolled puff pastry sheet (many of these are vegan, but always double check), you’ll save a huge amount of time on this dish. This is another Natlicious Food recipe, and it takes just 30 minutes to make.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free asparagus quiche

The Garden Party A quinoa crust makes this gluten-free

Whether you avoid gluten or just fancy a tasty quiche with a bit more protein, this The Garden Party recipe is for you. It features a quinoa base, alongside silken tofu in its filling for a protein hit. The addition of flaxseed means this quiche is a good source of omega-3, so a highly nutritious vegan lunch option all round.

Find the recipe here.

Caramelized veg and feta pie

BOSH! This cheesy pie is perfect for spring

This pie doesn’t look vegan, but rest assured it’s completely free from animal products. There are so many magic ingredients that make this completely dairy-free BOSH! creation. One of these is silken tofu, which is popular for the smooth and creamy texture it can give to dishes. Plant-based cream, nutritional yeast, and vegan parmesan and burrata make this perhaps one of the best plant-based cheese pies you’ll ever try.

Find the recipe here.

Asparagus tart (round two)

Avant Garde Vegan The homemade dairy-free cheese sauce really elevates this pie

If you’ve already cooked the above and want another asparagus tart recipe to try, this one from Avant Garde Vegan is sure to impress. It’s perfect for vegan cheese fans, as it features a homemade cheese sauce that really elevates the flavor of this tart. If you’re welcoming guests this weekend, it’s a great tart to make for lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Grilled asparagus with miso lime mayo

Plant Based Matters Elevate your vegan mayo with this tasty side dish

This recipe makes for a perfect side dish or snack, and shows you how to make an egg-free miso lime mayo that pairs perfectly with grilled asparagus. It comes from Plant-Based Matters, and is easier than you think to make. You’ll need a shop-bought vegan mayonnaise, which you then mix with a few cupboard-friendly ingredients.

Find the recipe here.

Asparagus frittata

Chef Day Radley Asparagus works very well in this egg-free frittata

Traditional frittata recipes tend to use eggs, but this plant-based version from Chef Day Radley has absolutely no need for them. It requires just a few ingredients, including plant milk, sunflower oil, vegan cheese, and – of course – asparagus.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 20 High Protein Vegan Dinner Ideas