How To Make This 10-Minute Creamy Beetroot Pasta

This creamy beetroot pasta is an easy and tasty meal that comes together in just 10 minutes, making it ideal for weeknights. The dish features a smooth, velvety sauce made from blended beetroot and soaked cashews, creating a naturally rich and dairy-free alternative to traditional cream-based pasta sauces. Garlic, nutritional yeast, and dried herbs add depth of flavor, while olive oil enhances the texture and helps coat the pasta evenly.

Beetroot is known for its health benefits, as it is rich in antioxidants, nitrates, and essential vitamins. Studies suggest that the nitrates in beetroot may help improve blood circulation and support heart health, while its high fiber content aids digestion. The addition of cashews provides healthy fats and plant-based protein, making this dish a well-balanced option. Nutritional yeast contributes a savory, cheese-like flavor while offering a natural source of B vitamins.

This Natlicious Food pasta recipe can be made with any preferred pasta variety, including gluten-free options. The minimal ingredients and quick preparation time make it a practical meal without compromising on nutrition. Stored leftovers can be reheated easily, making it a convenient choice for meal prep.

Creamy beetroot pasta

During the week I'm all about quick meals. This 10-minute creamy beetroot pasta with save any busy day! No ratings yet Duration 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 300 g pasta of choice (I used tagliatelle)

60 g cashews, soaked overnight

1 clove of garlic

2 beetroots, steamed

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp of each garlic granules, chilli flakes (optional), dried parsley and oregano

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

Salt and pepper Instructions Cook the pasta in salted water according to the package instructions.

Whilst the pasta is cooking start preparing your beetroot sauce. Rinse the sauced cashews and blend them for few minutes.

Then add the rest of the ingredients along with 2-3 tablespoons of the pasta water and blend until you get a nice creamy consistency.

Taste and adjust the seasoning to your preference.

Drain the pasta, add in a large bowl with the beetroot sauce and stir to combine.

Serve with mint leaves and freshly cracked black pepper. If you haven’t soaked the cashews overnight, you can soak them in boiling water for 30 minutes.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

