Asparagus is a seriously underrated vegetable, often overlooked despite its significant benefits. Its slightly earthy, sweet flavor makes it a perfect addition to a range of dishes, from simple roasted asparagus spears to more complex recipes like risottos, pastas, and salads. It is particularly popular in spring when it’s in season and at its peak flavor. Asparagus can be grilled, steamed, roasted, or sautéed, making it a flexible ingredient in many cuisines.

In terms of the health benefits of asparagus, the vegetable is rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K, and also provides a good source of fiber, folate, and antioxidants. These nutrients contribute to improved digestion, cardiovascular health, and enhanced immune function.

The below recipe, which comes from Natlicious Food, shows you how to make a comforting – and completely vegan – asparagus pesto pasta dish.

It's asparagus season, so today we are making asparagus pesto pasta! It's zingy, lemony, easy to make, and delicious No ratings yet Servings 2 people Ingredients 300 g asparagus

4 garlic cloves

200 g pasta of choice (I used linguine)

3 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp vegan pesto

2/3 tsp oregano

Pinch of chili flakes

1 lemon, zest and juice

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

20 g shredded vegan cheese Instructions Cut the hard part of the asparagus stems (about 2-3cm), then slice them (with an angle).

Peel and thinly slice the garlic cloves.

Add the pasta in salted, boiling water and cook al dente (the package said 11 minutes, so I cooked mine for 9).

In a wide pan, add the olive oil and garlic slices on a medium heat, with a pinch of salt and sauté for a couple of minutes (be careful not to burn them).

Then add the chopped asparagus, season with salt and pepper and sauté for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the pesto, and give it a good stir. Cook for a minute or two on low heat.

Add the pasta into the pan, along with 60ml of pasta water, the spices, zest and lemon juice.

Give it a good stir, increase the heat to medium and cook for a couple more minutes.

Finish with the nutritional yeast and cheese.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can find the original here.

