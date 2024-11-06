Vegan Tortellini Soup With Lemon Peel Broth

For a warming and delightfully zesty recipe, try this tortellini soup with lemon peel broth. Tortellini is a small, ring-shaped pasta, often filled with ingredients like cheese, spinach, or mushroom. For those on a plant-based diet, vegan tortellini options are are increasingly available at many supermarkets and grocery stores. These vegan tortellini can be used in various dishes, bringing richness and texture to any meal.
In this recipe from Simple Feel Good Food by Jeanine Donofrio (Love & Lemons), she pairs tortellini with a lemon peel broth, which adds brightness to the dish. What’s more, the lemon peel gives a unique, delicate citrus flavor without overpowering the dish. Lemons are full of vitamin C and antioxidants, and using the peel adds additional nutrients and a lovely fragrance.
The lemony broth pairs well with the simple ingredients of spinach, peas, and fresh basil, creating a refreshing yet comforting soup. This tortellini soup is ideal for cooler days when you need something warm but light. The subtle lemon flavor lifts each bite, making this soup satisfying and nutritious.
Tortellini soup with lemon peel broth
Ingredients
For the lemon peel broth
- 4 celery stalks including leaves
- 2 garlic bulbs sliced in half horizontally
- Peels from 4 lemons
- 2 teaspoons sea salt
- 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
- 10 cups water
For the tortellini soup
- 9 ounces store-bought vegan tortellini
- 4 cups lemon peel broth
- 2 cups fresh spinach
- 1 cup frozen peas thawed
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 2 cups fresh basil leaves
- Extra-virgin olive oil for drizzling
- Pinch of red pepper flakes optional
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
To make the lemon peel broth
- Place all the ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes.
- Strain and discard the vegetables, peppercorns, and lemon peels. Season to taste.
To make the tortellini soup
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Prepare the tortellini according to the package instructions, cooking until al dente.
- Drain and set aside.
- Warm the broth in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-low heat until heated through, about 2 minutes.
- Add the cooked tortellini, spinach, peas, lemon juice, and half the basil. Stir until the spinach is wilted, about 1 minute. Season to taste.
- Portion the soup into bowls and top with a drizzle of olive oil, the remaining basil, several grinds of pepper, and pinches of red pepper flakes, if desired.
Adapted from Love & Lemons: Simple Feel Good Food Copyright © 2024 by Jeanine Donofrio. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.
