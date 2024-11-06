Vegan Tortellini Soup With Lemon Peel Broth

For a warming and delightfully zesty recipe, try this tortellini soup with lemon peel broth. Tortellini is a small, ring-shaped pasta, often filled with ingredients like cheese, spinach, or mushroom. For those on a plant-based diet, vegan tortellini options are are increasingly available at many supermarkets and grocery stores. These vegan tortellini can be used in various dishes, bringing richness and texture to any meal.

Read more: 23 Comforting Vegan Pasta Recipes

In this recipe from Simple Feel Good Food by Jeanine Donofrio (Love & Lemons), she pairs tortellini with a lemon peel broth, which adds brightness to the dish. What’s more, the lemon peel gives a unique, delicate citrus flavor without overpowering the dish. Lemons are full of vitamin C and antioxidants, and using the peel adds additional nutrients and a lovely fragrance.

The lemony broth pairs well with the simple ingredients of spinach, peas, and fresh basil, creating a refreshing yet comforting soup. This tortellini soup is ideal for cooler days when you need something warm but light. The subtle lemon flavor lifts each bite, making this soup satisfying and nutritious.

Read more: 11 Vegan Italian Recipes

Tortellini soup with lemon peel broth

This tortellini soup is bright and fresh, yet comforting and satisfying thanks to the golden lemon peel broth and the addition of spinach, peas, and store-bought vegan tortellini of your choice. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the lemon peel broth 4 celery stalks including leaves

2 garlic bulbs sliced in half horizontally

Peels from 4 lemons

2 teaspoons sea salt

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

10 cups water For the tortellini soup 9 ounces store-bought vegan tortellini

4 cups lemon peel broth

2 cups fresh spinach

1 cup frozen peas thawed

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 cups fresh basil leaves

Extra-virgin olive oil for drizzling

Pinch of red pepper flakes optional

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper Instructions To make the lemon peel broth Place all the ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil.

Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes.

Strain and discard the vegetables, peppercorns, and lemon peels. Season to taste. To make the tortellini soup Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Prepare the tortellini according to the package instructions, cooking until al dente.

Drain and set aside.

Warm the broth in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-low heat until heated through, about 2 minutes.

Add the cooked tortellini, spinach, peas, lemon juice, and half the basil. Stir until the spinach is wilted, about 1 minute. Season to taste.

Portion the soup into bowls and top with a drizzle of olive oil, the remaining basil, several grinds of pepper, and pinches of red pepper flakes, if desired. TO STORE BROTH: Allow it to cool to room temperature after cooking. Transfer it to airtight containers and refrigerate for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 3 months.

Adapted from Love & Lemons: Simple Feel Good Food Copyright © 2024 by Jeanine Donofrio. Reprinted here with permission from Avery, an imprint of Penguin Random House Publishers.

Read more: 6 Vegan Pasta Salad Recipes