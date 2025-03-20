This quinoa-millet cherry salad by Makini Howell is a refreshing and protein-packed dish that’s perfect for a light lunch or a side this spring. The main ingredients — quinoa, millet, and fresh cherries — come together to create a delicious balance of flavors and textures. The quinoa and millet add a hearty base, while the cherries bring a sweet, juicy burst that really shines, especially when paired with the crunch of toasted almonds.

The salad also features red onion and jalapeño, which add a little kick, and cilantro for a fresh, herbaceous note. The lime juice ties everything together with a tangy kick. You can enjoy this versatile salad hot or cold, depending on your mood or the season. It’s also gluten-free and soy-free, making it a great option for those with some dietary restrictions.

Quinoa-millet cherry salad

This sweet, tangy, and spicy salad is versatile, great hot or cold, and great to serve to a group. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients ½ cup millet

½ cup quinoa

¼ cup almonds

8 ounces fresh cherries pitted and cut in a mix of halves and quarters (I like a mix of red and yellow varieties)

½ small red onion finely chopped

1 small jalapeño seeded and minced

Juice of 1 medium lime

¼ cup fresh cilantro stemmed and leaves coarsely chopped

3 to 4 mint leaves cut into thin ribbons, for garnish Instructions Mix the millet and quinoa in a large bowl. Rinse the grains several times under running water, rubbing them together with your fingers, until the water stops foaming and runs clear.

To cook the grains to the texture I think is ideal, where they won’t stick together, put 6 cups of water in a large saucepan. Add the grains, bring the water to a boil, and cook until the millet softens and the quinoa pops and forms little tails at the end, about 15 to 20 minutes.

Pour the cooked grains through a strainer, being very careful that the hot water doesn’t burn you; there may be about a cup of water remaining. Or, bring 2 cups of water to a boil in a medium saucepan.

Add the grains, lower the heat to a simmer, and cook until all the water is absorbed and the grains are tender enough to fluff with a fork, about 15 to 20 minutes. If you’ll be serving the salad cold, chill the grains in the refrigerator until you’re ready to use them.

Heat a small dry skillet over medium-low heat. Put in the almonds and toast for a few minutes, tossing or stirring frequently, until the nuts are fragrant and lightly browned. Let the almonds cool before using.

When the almonds are cool enough to handle, coarsely chop them and put them in a large bowl, along with the cherries, onions, jalapeño, lime juice, and cilantro. Add the grains and combine. Garnish with the mint.

Reprinted with permission from Makini’s Vegan Kitchen by Makini Howell. Sasquatch Books. 2023.

