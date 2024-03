It’s now springtime for many people around the world. And, while the weather is still a bit on the wintery side, many of us are seeking out some vegan spring recipes to bring in the new season. This plant-based vegetable and feta pie is a great one to try.

A few years ago, the idea of having feta in a vegan pie would have seemed impossible. But this BOSH! recipe uses a range of plant-based ingredients to create a realistic-tasting cheese pie alternative that’s sure to impress any guests.

A vegan cheese pie

One of these ingredients is silken tofu. Silken tofu, also known as soft tofu, is a variety of tofu characterized by its smooth, creamy texture and high moisture content. Unlike firm or extra-firm tofu, which is pressed to remove water and has a denser texture, silken tofu is not pressed, resulting in a softer consistency. The filling also calls for plant-based cream, nutritional yeast, and dijon mustard, all of which work together to give it a delicious creamy and cheesy taste.

This pie also features plant-based burrata and parmesan, both of which you should be able to find at larger health food stores and some supermarkets.

Spring vegetables

One of the pie’s key ingredients is asparagus, which is now in season. Spring is the perfect time to eat asparagus, and it should be plentiful and easy to find at your local store.

Asparagus is a nutrient-rich vegetable that offers a multitude of health benefits, making it a good addition to any diet. It’s an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as folate.

Vegan veg and cheese pie

This creamy cheesy pie is just perfect for spring cooking, and is sure to impress any guests your welcoming No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients 2 tbsp plain flour

500 g block of vegan shortcrust pastry For the base Olive oil

1 tbsp plant-based butter

2 leeks

2 garlic cloves

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tsp dried oregano

1/4 tsp chili flakes

2 spring onions

100 g spinach

20 g basil

100 g plant-based parmesan For the filling 2x packs silken tofu

100 ml plant-based cream

1 tsp dijon mustard

2 tbsp corn flour

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

1/4 tsp ground turmeric (optional)

1 lemon, zest and juice For the topping 100 g plant-based burrata

125 g asparagus

Fresh basil for garnish Instructions Before you start Preheat oven to 180C Bake the pie case Line the pastry with baking parchment and fill with baking beans or rice

Bake in the oven for 18 minutes until pale golden and cooked through

Remove the baking parchment and beans and return to the oven for 5 mins Prepare the veg Cut the leek in half and slice into half moons

Crush the garlic

Finely slice the spring onion

Finely slice the basil, reserving a few leaves to garnish Cook the veg Heat a frying pan over a medium heat

Add a drizzle of olive oil and the butter and cook the leeks until softened and caramelised

Add the garlic and spices and cook for a few minutes

Add the basil and spinach until wilted then take off the heat and leave to cool slightly

Season with salt and pepper Prepare the filling Zest and juice the lemon

Grate the cheese

Place the filling ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth

Add salt and pepper to taste

Transfer to a jug and stir through the cheese Assemble the pie Transfer the veg to the pie crust and pour over the filling

Spoon over the burrata and top with the asparagus

Place in the oven for 40 minutes until set with a slight wobble Finish and serve Remove the tin from the oven and leave to cool completely

Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, top with basil leaves and extra chili flakes to serve

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH!. You can view the original recipe here.

More like this: