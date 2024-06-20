In today’s fast-paced world, squeezing in time to whip up a nutritious meal can feel like a tall order. But what if you could get a delicious vegan lunch ready in just 15 minutes or less? That’s exactly what the recipes on this list of 10 quick vegan lunches offer. These speedy, tasty options are perfect for anyone struggling to balance a busy schedule with the need to eat well.

Why are these quick-fix meals so crucial? Well, if you’re a busy professional, a parent on the run, or a student juggling a million things, spending hours in the kitchen isn’t always feasible.

So, embracing these quick vegan recipes means you can enjoy a variety of tasty, nutritious meals that align perfectly with a busy lifestyle. Whether it’s whipping up a quick sandwich or diving into a bowl of tasty soup, these meals show that you can stick to a plant-based diet, enjoy what you eat, and still keep up with your fast-paced life. Here’s to making your mealtime both manageable and enjoyable.

10 quick vegan lunches

Whether you’re craving a zesty salad, a comforting soup, or a savory pancake, there’s a quick vegan lunch option to match every taste. These recipes prove that eating plant-based doesn’t mean spending hours in the kitchen. From classic favorites to creative new twists, here are 10 quick vegan lunches that are sure to make your midday meal both effortless and exciting.

Kickin’ cauliflower salad

Gaz Oakley Try this vegan cauliflower salad; it’s made with fried cauliflower florets glazed in an orange sauce

This kickin’ cauliflower salad recipe comes from Gaz Oakley, formerly known as Avant Garde Vegan. The salad takes 15 minutes in total to make, including prep for the delish fried cauliflower florets.

All you need to make this dish is a salad base of avo, mixed lettuce, toasted cashews, edamame, radish, and sesame seeds. Then, you’ll need to make your garlicky, Sriracha, soy, orange glaze. Finally, you’ll fry your battered florets and coat in your sauce to make a satisfying lunchtime treat.

Find the recipe here.

Mashed chickpea sandwich

FitGreenMind Try this chickpea sandwich made with a tasty chickpea mash and plant-based ingredients on a soft pita

If you’re a fan of chickpeas and are looking to get more plant protein in at lunchtime, then you’ll love this mashed chickpea sandwich from FitGreenMind. This protein-packed sandwich is layered with flavorful sundried-tomatoes, vegan feta, tomato, fresh basil, and a tasty chickpea mash that’s incredibly easy to whip up. Put your ingredients on a pita or your choice of bread and toast until crisp before enjoying.

Find the recipe here.

Mexican bean salad

Happy Skin Kitchen This Mexican-style salad is filled with protein-packed beans and takes only 10 minutes to make

Looking for a tasty and easy-peasy Mexican-style bean salad? Well, this recipe from Happy Skin Kitchen is just what you need. With simple ingredients consisting of nutritious and protein-filled beans, hints of sweetness thanks to the canned corn, and the zesty hints of lime, this dish has everything you want out of a cold Mexican bean salad.

The addition of avocado, onion, tomato, chili, and coriander elevate the dish and offer a blend of flavors that keep you coming back for more. And the best part? You can put this salad together in five minutes.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chili dogs

World of Vegan Quick, easy, and cheesy, these vegan chili dogs are ideal for fast lunches

Having friends round? Serve them World of Vegan‘s vegan chili dogs for a fun lunchtime treat. Made with vegan hotdogs, cheese, and plant-based chili, these hotdogs are pretty indulgent. The addition of mustard, red onion, chives, and jalapenos just add to the layers of flavor. They’re super easy to make and great for quick group lunches.

Find the recipe here.

Savory Korean pancakes

Emily Yeo The flavor possibilities are endless if kimchi doesn’t take your fancy

Craving something snacky but filling? Emily Yeo at FruityEmz has the perfect savory Korean pancake recipe for your lunch. These kimchi and scallion pancakes are delish and easy to prepare in less than 15 minutes. The spicy, sweet, sour, and salty notes of the kimchi and scallions paired with the crispy texture make for a tasty pancake you can eat alone or with your favorite veggies or salad.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan bacon and cheese toastie

No Meat Disco This completely vegan toastie is filled with plant-based chicken, bacon, and cheese

You won’t have to worry about forgoing a good toastie with this fully vegan bacon, cheese, and chicken toasted sandwich. This recipe comes from No Meat Disco and is incredibly easy to make. So easy, you’ll speed through it in less than 15 minutes. Simply fry your vegan chicken and bacon of your choosing, add your plant-based cheese, and layer your sourdough with vegan butter, cheese, chicken, and bacon before grilling for a gooey lunchtime meal.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Thai soup

Rebel Recipes This soup feels like a warm and comforting hug in a bowl

Sometimes, sandwiches and salads don’t hit the spot. Let Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club give you some food inspiration with this Thai soup. Enjoy the flavors of Thailand in a cup of soup that takes only 15 minutes to create. This soup in particular is made with coconut milk, Thai curry paste, cashews, vegan stock, limes, plenty of veggies, and chili for a rich, tangy, sweet, and spicy soup. Add tofu or a slice of bread on the side for an even more satisfying meal.

Find the recipe here.

Mediterranean chickpea stew

World of Vegan Give this chickpea stew a go, it’s quick and easy to make

Great for lunch or even dinner, this Mediterranean chickpea stew is another recipe from World of Vegan that takes only 15 minutes to prepare. This savory chickpea stew is made with simple ingredients, such as vegan tomato pasta sauce, chickpeas, baby spinach, and onion. Add a wedge of lemon and serve it with cooked white rice or pair it with toasted pita bread for a real Mediterranean flair.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan tunacado

BOSH! This sandwich features, vegan tuna, tomato, avocado, and pesto

Back to sandwiches, this plant-based take on the viral Tunacado by BOSH! is packed with plant protein and layers of flavor. With the ever growing vegan fish market giving vegans more and more options, this viral sandwich can easily be remade to suit a plant-based diet.

Simply buy your choice of plant-based tuna and add it to a tasty filling of onion, garlic, vegan mayo, Dijon mustard, Sriracha, and parsley. Then, you’ll want to prepare your panini bread, spread one side with pesto and the other with vegan butter, add your ‘tuna’ filling, then some tomato and avocado for a delightful and satisfying lunch.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy tahini kale salad

Viva! This kale salad couldn’t be easier to prepare and only takes five minutes to make

The last recipe on this list is super easy to make. This creamy tahini and kale salad is also from Viva!’s Vegan Recipe Club and only takes five minutes to put together. This recipe is a great summer lunch made with a big bunch of kale, and any of your favorite salad ingredients. From pulses, to tinned artichokes, avocado, tomatoes, croutons, cucumber, grated beetroot, tofu, and more. The list goes on and on, making this salad super versatile.

Tossed in a tasty olive oil, tahini, vinegar, tamari, and maple syrup dressing this salad has an abundance of flavors and textures while also being nutritious. Simply put together the salad to your liking and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

