Romy London’s upside-down rhubarb coconut cake highlights the tangy flavor of rhubarb with the subtle sweetness of coconut. This recipe combines fresh rhubarb with a moist cake base made from almond milk, coconut oil, and a mix of plain and coconut flour. It’s vegan-friendly and perfect for sharing with friends and family.

To prepare, arrange rhubarb pieces at the bottom of a lined cake tin, sprinkle with sugar, and pour the cake batter over the top. The batter combines wet and dry ingredients, including vanilla and lemon zest for added flavor. Once baked, the cake is flipped to reveal the beautiful rhubarb topping.

Serve this cake with toasted coconut flakes and whipped coconut cream for a complete dessert. It’s an ideal choice for gatherings, offering a unique take on a classic upside-down cake that’s simple, delicious, and entirely plant-based.

Upside-down rhubarb coconut cake

Try this straightforward upside-down rhubarb coconut cake perfect to share with a group or during a special occassion. No ratings yet Cook Time 45 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients For the topping 1 bunch of fresh rhubarb cut into 1-inch pieces (UK: about 500g / US: about 1.1 lb)

1 cup of granulated sugar UK: 200g / US: 1 cup For the cake Wet ingredients 300 ml almond milk

100 ml melted coconut oil

125 g caster sugar

½ teaspoon of salt

2 tsp vanilla extract

zest of 1 lemon Dry ingredients 200 g plain flour

100 g coconut flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda For the decoration Toasted coconut flakes

Whipped coconut cream Instructions Begin by washing the rhubarb and cutting it into 2-inch pieces. Cut each piece in half and place them in a bowl.

Next, sprinkle the rhubarb with sugar and cover with water. Set this aside and let the rhubarb soak.

While the rhubarb is soaking, line and grease a 7-inch round cake tin. Sprinkle the bottom with a bit of sugar, then arrange the soaked and softened rhubarb pieces in a pretty pattern.

Now, preheat your oven to 180C.

For the cake, combine all wet ingredients in a jug. In a separate bowl, mix all dry ingredients.

Slowly fold the wet ingredients into the dry to create the cake batter.

Pour the cake batter over the arranged rhubarb pieces in the cake tin.

Pop the cake in the oven and bake for about 45 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean and the top is nicely browned.

Carefully cut around the edges of the cake, then flip it upside down to reveal the beautiful pattern.

To finish, sprinkle your cake with toasted coconut flakes to decorate and serve with freshly whipped coconut cream on the side.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

