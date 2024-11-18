Feeling Under The Weather? Make This Butter Bean Miso Soup

It’s officially cold season, which means many people are seeking out comforting recipes to warm them up in the evenings. When you’re feeling under the weather, soup is often a go-to. It tends to be nourishing, healthy, and warming, and this butter bean miso soup is perfect for the winter months.

This Romy London soup is packed with protein thanks to the butter beans, which is much-needed if you’re feeling under the weather. Miso is also great for gut health, while veggies like spinach and shiitake mushrooms provide added nutrition.

What makes this dish extra special is the addition of a homemade spring onion pesto. A key ingredient in this is walnuts, often regarded as one of the healthiest foods we can eat.

Butter bean miso soup with spring onion pesto

Indulge in the comforting embrace of this miso soup – a hearty, 25-minute recipe that combines butter beans, shiitake mushrooms, and seasonal greens in a flavorful miso broth. The star? A zesty spring onion pesto drizzled atop each piping hot bowl, made from fresh spring onions, walnuts, and nutritional yeast for an extra punch of flavor. This warming soup is simple, nourishing, and bursting with umami! No ratings yet Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 3 Ingredients 1 liter vegetable broth

2 tbsp white miso paste

20 g dried shiitake mushrooms, soaked

1 tin butter beans, drained

100 g fresh spinach For the spring onion pesto 3-4 spring onions, roughly chopped

2 tbsp walnuts

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

Salt and black pepper to taste

A splash of water to adjust texture Instructions In a medium pot, bring the vegetable broth to a gentle simmer over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low.

In a small bowl, whisk the miso paste with a few tablespoons of warm water to form a smooth paste. Add this miso paste mixture to the simmering broth, stirring well to combine.

In the meantime, soak the dried shiitake mushrooms in hot water for 10 minutes and add them into the broth alongside the drained butter beans. Bring everything to a gentle simmer for about 5minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the spring onion pesto: In a blender or food processor, combine the chopped spring onions, walnuts, olive oil, nutritional yeast, salt, and pepper to form a coarse paste. Adjust the texture with a little water, so that you can drizzle the pesto.

Add the seasonal greens to the soup and let them cook for an additional 2-3 minutes until they wilt and become tender.

Ladle the piping hot miso soup into serving bowls and a drizzle a spoonful of the spring onion pesto over each bowl of soup.

Garnish with additional chopped spring onions or a sprinkle of sesame seeds and serve immediately to enjoy the comforting warmth of this brothy miso soup.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

