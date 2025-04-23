This vegan mushroom and white bean soup by Natlicious Food is hearty, comforting, and full of flavor. Oyster mushrooms bring rich umami flavor, while white beans add creaminess and plant protein. Fresh dill and lemon give it a bright lift, and a swirl of tahini adds a silky finish.

The mushroom and white bean soup recipe uses simple ingredients but delivers depth thanks to garlic, white wine, and vegetable stock. A touch of nutritional yeast and chili flakes round out the flavor. Blending a portion of the soup creates a thick, smooth base while leaving some texture for balance.

It’s gluten-free, soy-free, and nut-free, making it a versatile option for different diets. If you want something cozy, this soup works well for lunch or dinner. Serve it with crusty bread and a drizzle of oil for a complete meal.

It’s quick to make, easy to customize, and filling without being heavy. A great one to keep in your weekly rotation.

How to make the white bean soup

Give this bean and mushroom soup a go for lunch or dinner. It is very simple and quick to make but tastes delicious. No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients 1 shallot

2 cloves of garlic

350 g oyster mushrooms

⅙ of a bunch dill

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

50 ml white wine

300 g cooked white beans

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon chili flakes

1 bay leaf

1 L vegetable stock

½ lemon juice

1 tablespoon tahini Instructions Cut the shallot, grate the garlic cloves, cut the dill and tear apart the mushrooms.

In a pot, add half of the oil and fry the mushrooms on a medium heat, until golden.

Then add the shallots and garlic with the remaining oil and sauté for a couple more minutes.

Season with salt and pepper, and deglaze the pot, with a white wine and scrap the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon.

Let the wine evaporate for 2-3 minutes, then optionally keep some of the mushrooms on the side, to garnish the dishes.

Back into the pot, add the beans, nutritional yeast, oregano, chili flakes, bay leaf and the stock. Let it come to boil, then reduce the heat to simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In the meantime, in a bowl, combine the lemon juice with the tahini along with some broth from the soup and let it aside.

Take 2-3 ladles of the soup, add then in a blender and blend until the soup is smooth.

Add the blended soup and tahini mixture back into the soup, along with the fresh dill and taste test to adjust the seasoning if needed.

Serve in bowls, along with the mushrooms you kept on the side, some (pumpkin seed) oil and bread.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

