10 High-Protein Vegan Recipes (That Use Only Whole Foods)

High-protein vegan recipes can be made entirely from whole foods, and this list shows you how.

Whole foods are ingredients that are close to their natural form – beans, lentils, vegetables, nuts, and grains. They provide plenty of protein, fiber, and nutrients without relying on processed products.

Each recipe here uses whole food ingredients as the base. You’ll see beans and lentils cooked with herbs and spices, hearty vegetables roasted or simmered, and nuts or seeds blended into sauces for extra protein. Some of the dishes include ingredients that are lightly processed, such as canned tomatoes or coconut milk, for convenience. Including these items makes the dishes more practical for everyday cooking while keeping the focus on nutritious and simple foods.

Whole foods make cooking nourishing and protein-rich meals simple, and the following recipes are flexible enough to cover everything from quick weekday dinners to more filling weekend dishes.

Comforting coconut curried beans

Sarah Doig Inspired by the flavors of Korma, these coconutty curried beans are 100 percent vegan

These coconutty curried cannellini beans and chickpeas by Sarah Doig are a quick and easy dinner, or even a lunch if you have time. The ingredients are a simple blend of spices, nuts, and legumes with some carrot and onion. Try it if you want a warm meal this fall.

Vibrant lentil salad

Eva Kolenko The creamy green tahini dressing pairs well with the zingy lentils

For something fresh and full of vitamins, try this vibrant vegan lentil salad with a side of homemade green tahini dressing. This recipe from Jeanine Donofrio is fiber-rich, zesty, crunchy, and fresh. Have it anytime you like but particularly when you want a vitamin C boost.

One-pot sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew

Kate Friedman Use canned chickpeas for a quick and flavorful meal

This speedy one-pot sun-dried tomato and chickpea stew by Kate Friedman is great for busy weeknights when you want something easy to whip up. The chickpeas will keep you full, while the easy tomato sauce adds a great flavor.

Cauliflower, butter bean, and chard dhal

Dan Jones This dhal can easily be gluten-free if served with rice

Next try this cauliflower, butter bean and chard dhal by Dr Alan Desmond. This recipe is made for those interested in getting the most out of whole foods. With plenty of protein, fiber, and variety, this dish will nourish you and keep you cozy during cold evenings.

Afghan-style bean curry

We Cook Plants This versatile curry works well with any grain or side dish

This simple bean curry with Afghan-inspired flavors by Sarah Bentley takes little work for a filling meal. You can eat it with any grain of your choice and easily adjust the dish to your preferences. End the dish off with some fresh cilantro or parsley, and enjoy.

Butter beans in tomato, olive, and caper sauce

Katy Beskow These Italian-style beans will be a hit during the week

For a Mediterranean flavor make these tomatoey butter beans by Katy Beskow. With olives, capers, and chili, this dish is moreish and filling. Serve it alone or with extra veggies, grains, or even some pita.

Lemon pesto lentil salad

Jackie Akerberg Give this tasty lemon pesto lentil salad a try, it’s high in protein and vibrantly zesty

For a tangy, zesty meal infused with deep flavors, try this lemon pesto lentil salad by Jackie Akerberg. The recipe adds olives and sun-dried tomato for extra layers of flavor. Green lentils and kale make up the wholesome base and the rest of the ingredients work to make the salad flavorful.

Lentil and sweet potato cottage pie

Sarah Doig Get all the seasonal nutrients you need with this comforting sweet potato cottage pie

Sarah Bentley’s lentil and sweet potato cottage pie is perfect for fall. Packed with vitamin A from the sweet potato topping, this cottage pie offers sweetness and nutrients. The filling is a typical homemade lentil filling with carrot, celery, peppers, and frozen peas. Eat the cottage pie with leafy greens to round it off.

Cuban-style black beans

Kathleen Ballard Photography Black beans are full of fiber and protein

Cuban-style black beans are simple but flavorful. This recipe by Ellen Kanner is slow-cooked, smoky, spicy, and citrusy. Black beans and kale are complemented by plenty of garlic, tomato, and chili. Try this one-pot dish when you want a taste of Cuba.

Spicy arrabbiata butter beans

Romy London This protein-packed dish is garlicky, spicy, and packed with protein

These spicy arrabbiata beans by Romy London is an Italian-inspired dish with butter beans and a simple tomato sauce that makes for a speedy meal. Have the beans with crusty bread or with grains and veggies for a rounded dinner.

